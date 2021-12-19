STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jiva Ayurveda Soap product review: Good rubdown

I’ve come to grow on soap bars. Trying the all-natural Jiva Ayurveda soaps helped strengthen the process.

Jiva Ayurveda soaps.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

I’ve come to grow on soap bars. Trying the all-natural Jiva Ayurveda soaps helped strengthen the process. As an Ayurvedic brand, its chemical-free soaps come replete with skin-safe natural oils and herbs. There are four new variants, of which I tried the Argan Hydrating Soap, and the Olive Moisturising Soap.

The brand nailed the formulation. The Argan soap offers fungicidal properties. The Virgin coconut oil in it moisturises the skin well. It also has French green clay and Zeolite clay, that exfoliate and remove oiliness respectively. This soap is good for dry and combination skin.

The Olive Soap has olive oil, Virgin coconut oil, French green clay, and cucumber puree, all skin-friendly ingredients. It’s especially good to combat winter dryness.

Both lather up well. It is reasonably hard but does disintegrate if it’s kept around water and takes a while before it’s ready to use again.

Argan  Hydrating Soap Price: Rs 239

Availability: Store.jiva.com; Jiva Ayurveda clinics

