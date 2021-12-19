The healing powers of chanting

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

Before the pandemic, 16-year-old Jaya Lakshmi would assiduously avoid her grandmother’s morning ritual of reciting shlokas and mantras. However, when she was quarantined in her bedroom for over a month with symptoms of Covid-19, it was these shlokas and mantras that came to her rescue. “Every time I felt like screaming and running away from the room, I would put on this calming music and recite Om Namah Shivay or the Gayatri Mantra, and immediately feel calmer,” shares this Bengaluru-based student.

Whether it be the recitation of Sanskrit mantras, the naam japna of Sikhism, doing namaz, chanting the Christian Gregorian, or Buddhist prayers, a vocal repetition of religious text set to music has healing powers. And there is scientific evidence to support this. Most mantras, specifically Gregorian chants and ancient Sanskrit intonations, are based on solfeggio frequencies, which are known to balance energy, and keep the spirit, mind, and body in harmony.

In 1974, American physician and researcher Dr Joseph Puleo studied solfeggio frequencies, concluding that music penetrates the conscious and subconscious mind. He was instrumental in bringing their benefits into public awareness. Puleo identified six frequencies and their corresponding benefits. These are 396 Hz for liberating one from fear and guilt; 417 Hz for facilitating change; 528 Hz for miracles and transformations like DNA repair; 639 Hz for healing relationships; 741 Hz for being able to express oneself; 852 Hz for returning one to a spiritual order; and 963 Hz to create room for oneness and unity.

His findings were strengthened by the 2019 thesis of Sonya Joseph from the American College of Healthcare Sciences. She concluded that sound healing on the basis of solfeggio frequencies is effective in healing physical, generational and emotional trauma in human DNA using vibrations and frequencies. Joseph’s findings were based on scientific studies which proved that atoms vibrate against each other to form a molecule. These together have signature vibrational waves that can be measured in hertz. Solfeggio frequencies too are measured in hertz and can be correlated with modern sound scales. The results of her research determined that music and sound are useful for enhancing therapies to transform the brain and relieve mental, emotional, and physical suffering.

Delhi-based astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar recommends his clients to listen to solfeggio frequencies, while chanting mantras to get the most effective results. “I tell people to chant Om at 432 Hz for positivity and to eradicate fear among people in Covid-19 times. I have discovered specific solfeggio frequencies, which when heard simultaneously form an auditory illusion known as binaural beats, which impact all walks of life. I have customised this research and can personalise it based on the person’s name and the date of birth,” says Kumaar.

He shares a disclaimer that there is no real and conclusive proof of mantras chanted on Solfeggio frequencies actually healing major diseases but he has seen his own clients dramatically improve by adopting this technique. “Based on my personal experience, I have seen positive effects on psychosomatic, emotional and mental issues of my clients.” One of his clients who had cardiovascular disease and another patient in the early stages of cancer were able to deal with their symptoms after regularly listening to these solfeggio frequencies of music.

With 25 years in the music industry and multiple music albums to his name, Ecuadorian music producer Antonio Vergara wanted his first post-pandemic album to focus on healing. Titled Internal Cosmogony, his new-age collection aims to unblock chakras through solfeggio frequencies. He says, “I collaborated with Argentinian music producer Claudia Correa, and we worked with the solfeggio frequencies in their basic state. Then I added a tanpura on a lower octave and used that as my ‘canvas’ to paint colours and elements to distinguish and target each chakra.”

By fusing the sounds of instruments, the seven songs of this album aim to open each chakra and transport listeners away from the stresses of life. In the scale of mysteries that restore and reclaim damaged conditions, sound is a great healer.

The six main solfeggio frequencies

✥ 396 Hz for liberating one from fear and guilt

✥ 417 Hz for facilitating change and undoing situations

✥ 528 Hz for miracles and transformations like DNA repair

✥ 639 Hz for relationships and reconnecting

✥ 741 Hz for solutions and expressing themselves

✥ 852 Hz for returning one to a spiritual order

✥ 963 HZ creates room for oneness and unity

Source: naturehealingsociety.com

WHERE TO FIND IT

People who listen to Solfeggio music as therapy, usually access it on YouTube, Spotify and other music streaming apps. Because it has been made by singers/musicians specifically for the purpose of making Solfeggio frequencies.

All devices and instruments play all frequencies of music. However, regular instruments are not tuned to play Solfeggio frequencies as that is the tradition.

People just need to be aware of particular frequencies of music that are better for their health.

Benefits galore

✥ Relieves pain and tension

✥ Instills feelings of safety, energy and survival

✥ Lets go fear and guilt

✥ Releases negativity and past trauma

✥ Clarity, peace and DNA healing

✥ Healing of interpersonal relationships

✥ Problem-solving and improving emotional stability

✥ Creates harmony with the universe and oneself

✥ Builds room for oneness and unity