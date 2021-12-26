STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Impact of Eating Late on Health

Name of study: Eating during the night can increase glucose levels By who and where: Harvard Medical School, USA; University of Cologne, Germany; Women’s Hospital, Boston 

Published: 26th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: Eating during the night can increase glucose levels By who and where: Harvard Medical School, USA; University of Cologne, Germany; Women’s Hospital, Boston 

What does it say?
✥ Those who eat at night were found to have raised blood sugar, up to 6.4 percent from the baseline. 
✥ This caused disruptions between the body’s central clock and its sleep pattern. On the other hand, eating during the day helped avoid this. 
✥ The study shows that night-shift workers such as grocery stockers, those working in the hospitality industry, truck drivers, call centre employees etc should adhere to standard mealtimes to avoid the effects of impaired blood sugar. This may improve their health considerably.

For
Do not eat late 

Dr Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant - Endocrinology & Diabetology, Apollo Centre for Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi 

Recent studies have shown that being overweight or obese is more prevalent in shift workers than day workers. People who eat during the dead of night can develop various metabolic disorders, such as insulin resistance, leading to high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol values, in addition to a condition called metabolic syndrome. Add to this the fact that those who work at night don’t burn enough calories; therefore, health issues such as depression, sleep disturbances, or even developing certain types of cancer is possible.

Against
There is more to it 

Dr Manjunath Malige, Chief Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

For people who follow a regular working day and night routine, this is easy to follow. However, for night shift workers, eating at standard hours is not possible or practical. In fact, not eating when hungry (even night time in their case) can alter biological functioning. To say that those who eat late in the night are more prone to health disorders is not entirely correct. Lack of exercise, oversleeping, skipping meals or not eating healthy, are all equal risk factors. 

                   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp