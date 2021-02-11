STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Break the taboo: Cracking down on menstrual hygiene myths

Ahead of Sexual and Reproductive Health Day on February 12, we take a look at the taboos surrounding menstrual hygiene.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

For representational purposes

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  We call them taboo topics - menstruation and reproductive health. But being termed as taboos does not simply make these essential components of women’s health disappear. Lakhs of women are tired of their stories being brushed under the carpet because they are not deemed kosher for mainstream, living room conversations.

Shame and stigma

According to a study titled 'How effective is the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme?' published in International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health (IJCMPH), menstrual hygiene is of great concern among large proportion of rural women in India.

The current use of sanitary napkins among Indian women is low (10-11 per cent) compared to developed countries like the USA (73-90 per cent). Though ready-made napkin is not an issue for urban women, rural women still use cloth as an absorbent during menstruation

Talking to The New Indian Express, Pratibha Pandey,  senior health specialist at ChildFund India, said: "Women in rural areas resort to using ashes and leaves to soak up menstrual blood. Practices such as sending the girl outside the house, not allowing her to take bath during that period and not letting her touch other family members are rampant. Our culture does not allow women to talk about it and gives out the signal that a natural bodily function is something to be ashamed of."

Dr. Jayashree Reddy, gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, said: "There are over 355 million menstruating women and girls in India, but millions of women across the country still face significant barriers to a comfortable and dignified experience with menstrual hygiene management (MHM). A study found that 71 per cent of girls in India report having no knowledge of menstruation before their first period."

Stating that unsanitary practices during menstruation can lead to numerous health problems, Pratibha said: "Lack of menstrual hygiene can lead to pelvic inflammatory diseases, leucorrhoea and infertility. It does not help that we still do not have sex education as part of school syllabus. Both boys and girls need to made aware of safe reproductive and sexual health practices."

"Through our organisation, we educate children in rural areas about these issues. We conduct awareness programmes on menstruation for girls between 10-14 years of age; about sexuality, contraception and safe sex for adolescents between 14-18 years," he added.

The IJPMCH study states that there are various myths linked with sanitary pads. "The cultural belief is that a sanitary napkin is an object for evil eye or magic spell that can be used on others. There is a common belief that stepping on a menstrual napkin is very harmful," the report says.

The biology of it

Explaining when girls get their period, Dr Jayashree says: "Most girls get their first period when they are around 12, but some get it between age 10 and 15 too. Every girl's body has its own schedule. There isn't one right age for a girl to get her period. But there are some clues that it will start soon: most of the time, a girl gets her period about two years after her breasts start to develop. Another sign is a mucus-like vaginal discharge that a girl might see or feel on her underwear. This discharge usually begins about six months to a year before a girl gets her first period."

When asked if a girl can get pregnant as soon as her period starts, the doctor adds: "Yes. A girl can even get pregnant right before her very first period. This is because a girl’s hormones might already be active. The hormones may have led to ovulation and the building of the uterine wall. If a girl has sexual intercourse, she can get pregnant even though she has never had a period."

What causes menstruation?

A period happens because of changes in hormones in the body. Hormones are chemical messengers. The ovaries release the female hormones estrogen and progesterone. These hormones cause the lining of the uterus (or womb) to build up. The built-up lining is ready for a fertilized egg to attach to and start developing.

If there is no fertilized egg, the lining breaks down and bleeds. Then the same process happens all over again.  It usually takes about a month for the lining to build up and then break down. That is why most girls and women get their periods around once a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
menstrual hygiene Menstruation taboo
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp