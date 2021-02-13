Naturally beautiful

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Rooted in the philosophy of providing nourishment rather than skin-deep cosmetic solutions, homegrown beauty label Mystiq Living aspires to offer a natural remedy to all your skin and hair problems.

“Mystiq Living products nourish you from inside, enhancing the beauty within. And that glow is way better than the beauty generated by artificial products,” says Priyanka Girotra, co-founder of the brand, who left her job in the IT sector to follow her passion for beauty.

How can one take care of their skin during this time of the year?

One must exfoliate the skin regularly, drink lots of water and use natural ingredientsrich products instead of harsh chemicals. Repair your nails, skin and hair with natural oils like coconut, olive, jojoba oils and use natural mists to hydrate the skin. Dry winds and low humidity levels draw moisture away from the skin. Natural oils like almond oil, coconut oil, and olive oil are the best to moisturise your skin.

What is the essential skincare routine one must follow?

Most people follow cleansing, toning and moisturising. But before building any routine most important thing is to know your skin type. Follow a night-time skincare routine along with some healthy sleep. At night, your skin switches from ‘protect’ mode to ‘repair’ mode. Removing makeup, washing your face and moisturising it, is the simplest skincare routine everyone can follow.

How can one take care of acne-prone skin?

There are so many factors that cause acne — hormones, diet, stress, and environmental damages. Tea tree oil and aloe vera gel are natural ingredients which are very effective on all types of acne.Focus on gentle products, avoid hot water and harsh toners and cleansers. Instead of chemical- based toners, use distilled rose water or floral water.

Any easy home kitchen remedy for acne-prone skin?

Use turmeric, honey and lemon juice for acne-prone and combination skin. You may also use homemade face packs using these ingredients.

Any oil combo to arrest hair fall?

Coconut oil, argan oil and castor oil are proven to be effective against hair fall. They work on all hair types and are extremely hydrating and moisturising. They repair damaged hair and protect the hair follicles from pollution and sun damage.