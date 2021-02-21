STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

How to recover fast postpartum

Don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor about any concerns, whether it’s related to baby care, the healing process or if you’re feeling depressed. 

Published: 21st February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Giving birth can be challenging for new mothers but the postpartum period is life-changing and exciting.

By Nitika Sobti
Express News Service

Your body has gone through the most wonderful experience of growing another human being. After waiting for nine months, you are probably excited to finally be home with your new baby. In the coming week, most of your energy and focus will be on the baby, but you also have to take care of yourself. 

Your delivery may have been complicated or easy, may have lasted a few hours or a few days, it may have been a cesarean birth or vaginal delivery… whatever it was, your body stretched and stressed itself to accommodate the new life, thus allow yourself a few weeks to recover fully.

Some tips for postpartum recovery

Sleep: Get as much sleep as you can. Sleep when the baby sleeps. It could be for a few minutes several times a day. All these minutes will add up in restoring your energy. Nutrition: Eat a healthy and balanced diet so you can be active. Include fibrous foods and drink plenty of water to stimulate bowel activity. Fluids particularly helpful if you’re breastfeeding. 

Breast engorgement: To ease discomfort, apply a warm or cold compress on your breasts. Nipple soreness usually disappears as your baby and the body adjusts to the new change. Baby blues: Feeling down, anxious or depressed is normal  and understandable. It’s caused by hormonal changes in post-delivery. Talk to a friend or family member to make yourself feel better.

Perineum soreness: Sitting on an icepack before going to the bathroom, a few times a day, will help relieve the pain. Also, rinse the perineum with warm water after using the washroom.  Kegel exercises: These strengthen your pelvic floor and help to maintain urinary continence. Giving birth can be challenging for new mothers but the postpartum period is life-changing and exciting.

Don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor about any concerns, whether it’s related to baby care, the healing process or if you’re feeling depressed. 

The author is Additional Director, (gynaecologist and obstetrician), Cloudnine Hospital, Gurugram; Founder, Virtue Baby, an initiative for holistic care during pregnancy and childbirth

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
postpartum recovery
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp