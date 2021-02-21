STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mitigating Migraine

Migraine, though uncomfortable, is our body's way of conveying that something is not right.

Migraine gets triggered when the body is acidic.

By Luke Coutinho
Express News Service

Migraine, though uncomfortable, is our body’s way of conveying that something is not right. While at times, a pill may be necessary because the pain is debilitating, it isn’t a long-term solution.

What could cause a migraine

1. Acidity
Migraine gets triggered when the body is acidic. Alcohol, aged cheese, preservatives such as nitrates and monosodium glutamate, artificial sweeteners, chocolates and dairy products etc., lead to a migraine.

2. Hormone fluctuations
Normal hormonal fluctuations that occur with regular menstrual changes can cause a migrane. This can be seen close to periods or mid-cycle during ovulation.

3. Bad gut health
Our gut plays a very important role in regulating hormonal balance and detoxification. If you have gut issues, you’re more prone to migraines.

4. Dehydration
Lack of hydration can lead to acidity and improper bowel movements. If you don’t eliminate regularly, it could add up to a migraine.

6. Chronic Stress
High levels of stress and poor emotional health can cause migraines. Stress usually throws off sleep cycles, breathing patterns and digestion, finally contributing to a migraine.

Home remedies
1. Soak four or five peppercorns at night and have it on an empty stomach.

2. Drink one or two cups of chamomile tea every day.

3. Mixing a pinch or two of cayenne pepper with a cup of plain or lemon water and drinking it helps to relieve headaches.

4. Chewing a sliced piece of ginger or drinking ginger tea curbs the pain.

Other Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle changes play a major role in reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine.

1. These yoga asanas help: Hastapadasana (standing forward bend), Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose), Balasana (child pose), Viparit Karni, Supta Baddha Konasa (lying down butterfly pose), Marjariasana (cat stretch), Shavasana (corpse pose).

2. Practicing pranayama such as anulom vilom or simple abdominal breathing is very effective for preventing as well as reducing the intensity of migraines.

3. Meditation or guided imagery techniques helps to maintain mind and body homeostasis.

4. Maintain a regular sleep pattern. Choose a sleep and wake-up time and stick to it.

5. Essential oils help change pain perception and encourage relaxation and calm. You can mix two or three drops of lavender, ginger or peppermint oil in a carrier oil such as pure cold-pressed coconut oil. Then massage the same on the temples of the head to reduce pain.

The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach Integrative Medicine

