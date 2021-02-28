Bloom with good health through bach flower remedies

By Express News Service

Most lifestyle diseases emanate from long-standing emotional and mental health issues, which if tackled in time, can lead to complete recovery.

Bach flower remedies come in handy in this respect, believes one of the few Bach flower therapists in India, Indroneil Mukherjee.

This is an alternate treatment plan that uses watered-down extracts from the flowers of wild plants to treat mental and physical disorders.

“Because they don’t contain any biochemical substances, they retain their original energy, making their remedies safe. These usually come in the form of liquids. You’ll either be asked to drop a few drops of the therapeutic mixture on your tongue or mix it in water,” says Mukherjee.

These remedies are also incorporated into capsules, creams, and bath salts. Different flower essences are used to cure different ailments. Here’s Mukherjee telling us more about the most common lifestyle issues the therapy can control or cure.

Mental health disorders: Bach flower remedies are best used to combat addiction, anger, anxiety, depression, fears and phobias, grief, restlessness, lack of self-confidence or self-esteem, loneliness, mental exhaustion, post-traumatic stress disorder, persistent sleeplessness, stress, suicidal tendencies, and trauma.Obesity: It can be managed by addressing associated psychological issues such as craving and impulsive eating.

Hypertension: The therapy helps calm a hyperactive mind and bring stability.

Diabetes: Not many know this, but diabetes can be a result of a psychological disability to accept all that is ‘sweet’ in life.

Gastritis: It can be healed and managed by addressing chronic and suppressed anger through Bach flower therapy.

Sleep disorder: The therapy helps better sleep by stopping the incessant mental chatter and delinking from the nature of thoughts that come in the way of falling asleep.

Past Masters

Bach flower remedies were talked about in India even 40 years ago. It is said that the Haidakhan Vishwa Mahadham monastery in Uttarakhand had a Bach flower kit, in its hospital. According to the eminent Bach flower practitioner, Dietmar Kramer, his research on New Bach therapy originated in India 37 years ago which led to publication of his books on the topic. As an individual practitioner, it was Dr V Krishnamurthy who started the practice of Bach flower therapy, around the same time, in Tamil Nadu.