Golfer’s elbow: Here are some treatment options to mind the pain

By Express News Service

Golfer’s elbow is a condition that causes pain in the medial or inner side of the elbow joint, where the tendons of the forearm originate. Pain might spread into your forearm and wrist.

Sports such as golf and baseball commonly cause it. Even holding a suitcase for long can cause this.

Treatment includes rest, ice therapy, pain relievers and physiotherapy. It takes 10 to 15 days to recover but this can vary from person to person.

Physiotherapy protocols such as electrotherapy and manual therapy, along with stretching, help recover immediately in certain cases.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) helps to stop radiating pain in the wrist and finger. Ultrasonic therapy enhances healing by reducing inflammation. Manual therapy is undertaken to mobilise the elbow joint and ease pain by 50 percent in just three or four days. Icing daily, thrice a day for seven to 10 minutes, helps reduce inflammation.

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist

Email: DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com