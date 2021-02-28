STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Make the most of mint: Here are some of the innumerable health benefits of this herb

Make different chutneys out of it, or sprinkle dried mint on curd or fruits. You can also add them to sherbets.

Published: 28th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

mint

For representational purposes

Mint, one of the oldest herbs, that grows in the spring, has several health benefits. It contains polyphenols, which are micronutrients packed with antioxidants.

Make different chutneys out of it, or sprinkle dried mint on curd or fruits. You can also add them to sherbets.

It will help in -

Digestion: It’s rich in menthol and phytonutrients that help digestive enzymes to process food. The essential oils in mint have strong antibacterial and antiseptic properties that soothe stomach cramps and help ease acidity and flatulence.

Treating asthma: The regular intake of mint eases chest congestion. The methanol in it acts as a decongestant and helps loosen mucus collected in the lungs. It also shrinks swollen membranes in the nose to allow you to breathe better. But don’t overdose it, otherwise, the air passage will get irritated.

Curing headaches: The menthol present in mint can help relax muscles and ease pain. Applying mint juice on your forehead and temples can give you relief from headaches. Mint balms and oils are effective.Easing stress and depression: Mint is widely used in aromatherapy.

The apoptogenic activity of mint helps regulate the cortisol levels in the blood that triggers the body’s natural response to ease stress. Inhaling mint essential oil can release serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter, known for easing stress Making skin healthy: Mint has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help treat acne and pimple. Its leaves contain a high amount of salicylic acid, which prevents acne. It also acts as an effective skin cleanser. 

Taking care of oral hygiene: Chewing mint leaves is a great way to improve oral hygiene and dental health. The essential oils in mint can help you get fresh breath. Use a mouthwash with peppermint oil to kill bacteria.

Improving memory: Mint can improve memory and assist the cognitive function of the brain. It improves alertness too. Easing morning sickness: Eat a few mint leaves or smell them each morning to relieve sickness.

The author is the Director, Arbro Pharmaceuticals. He is the inventor of Pudhinaa and Snec30 capsules

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mint mint benefits
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp