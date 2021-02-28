Make the most of mint: Here are some of the innumerable health benefits of this herb

Dr Saurabh Arora By

Mint, one of the oldest herbs, that grows in the spring, has several health benefits. It contains polyphenols, which are micronutrients packed with antioxidants.

Make different chutneys out of it, or sprinkle dried mint on curd or fruits. You can also add them to sherbets.

It will help in -

Digestion: It’s rich in menthol and phytonutrients that help digestive enzymes to process food. The essential oils in mint have strong antibacterial and antiseptic properties that soothe stomach cramps and help ease acidity and flatulence.

Treating asthma: The regular intake of mint eases chest congestion. The methanol in it acts as a decongestant and helps loosen mucus collected in the lungs. It also shrinks swollen membranes in the nose to allow you to breathe better. But don’t overdose it, otherwise, the air passage will get irritated.

Curing headaches: The menthol present in mint can help relax muscles and ease pain. Applying mint juice on your forehead and temples can give you relief from headaches. Mint balms and oils are effective.Easing stress and depression: Mint is widely used in aromatherapy.

The apoptogenic activity of mint helps regulate the cortisol levels in the blood that triggers the body’s natural response to ease stress. Inhaling mint essential oil can release serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter, known for easing stress Making skin healthy: Mint has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help treat acne and pimple. Its leaves contain a high amount of salicylic acid, which prevents acne. It also acts as an effective skin cleanser.

Taking care of oral hygiene: Chewing mint leaves is a great way to improve oral hygiene and dental health. The essential oils in mint can help you get fresh breath. Use a mouthwash with peppermint oil to kill bacteria.

Improving memory: Mint can improve memory and assist the cognitive function of the brain. It improves alertness too. Easing morning sickness: Eat a few mint leaves or smell them each morning to relieve sickness.

The author is the Director, Arbro Pharmaceuticals. He is the inventor of Pudhinaa and Snec30 capsules