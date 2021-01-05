Solace through silence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anxiety and uncertainty marked 2020, much of which has been carried into the new year. As fitness and food took centre stage post the arrival of Covid-19, mental health too took precedence. Now, yoga and spiritual guru Grand Master Akshar is launching a 100-day meditation campaign in January.

With the campaign, which has been titled Chalo Dhyan Karen ‘Time to Meditate’, Akshar aims to reach out directly to 10 million people through different online and offline platforms, and assert the boons of simple meditation. A soft launch was held three months ago and it has been a work in progress since then.

The first major event will happen later this month wherein senior-level and master-level teachers will conduct meditation sessions.

“Many enquiries have been pouring in, from all over the world, regarding the process of meditation and its benefits. Many people are interested in taking up yoga and spirituality as a regular form of practice, but are not sure where and how to begin.

Misconceptions abound regarding the practice and technique of meditation. Generally, there is a concern regarding the difficulty levels associated with meditative practices,” says Akshar.

He adds, “This is required more than ever in the view of the pandemic and the psychological effects that it has had on people all across the globe. Practices such as meditation can imbibe stillness and calmness to the mind, which will help us stand resolutely in the face of challenges while having hope and faith in our hearts.”