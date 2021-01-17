STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here are some tips for skin pigmentation

skin texture, acne,

For representational purposes

By Ghazal Alagh
Express News Service

Before you decide to see a doctor to treat skin pigmentation, there are a few things you can keep in mind to reduce damage.

Vitamin C
This is one of the most sought-after treatments for a variety of skin issues, including pigmentation. While lemon juice is the most preferred source of Vitamin C, people with sensitive skin can opt for Vitamin C-based serums and sheet masks.

Niacinamide
It is an active form of Vitamin B3, a powerful ingredient for skin brightening. Its growing popularity has resulted in it being made a part of many skincare formulations so all you have to do is find a product with niacinamide in it.

Lactic acid
This is an Alpha Hydroxy Acid, known to improve discolouration and age spots. It’s found naturally in dairy products and works to improve skin tone and texture. 

Exfoliate with glycolic acid
Typically derived from sugarcane, it is a common ingredient in many skin care products. It works well for acne-prone skin by exfoliating it and getting rid of pigmentation. Products containing glycolic acid are best used at night.

Retinol
Vitamin A that belongs to the family of retinoids is a good treatment option for dark spots that result from acne. You’ll get many over-the-counter retinol products but it’s best to check with your dermatologist which one is best for your skin. 

Kojic acid
This works for every skin tone. Originating from Japan, Sake is a rice wine that has incredible benefits, such as brightening and evening the skin. Sake comprises a natural compound called kojic acid that is known to decrease the melanin in the skin, thereby lightening dark spots. While these tips work well for many people, some of you may need specific clinical formulations. But irrespective of what your needs are, there is one thing we all can do to avoid or reverse the damage of pigmentation—seek medical advice in time. Lastly, don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

The author is the co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth, and The Derma Co.

hyperpigmentation Skin pigmentation
