Tri-doshas elements and qualities

HYDERABAD: Now, after a long weekend and indulgence in food and festivities it’s time to look within. Find out about the doshas and more through Ayurveda as it reiterates that balance is the natural order while imbalance is disorder- thus the concept of a disease is a mere failure in maintaining balance in the body.

In changing times, when diseases and epidemics are fast growing despite cutting edge science and medical advancement, it underscores the need for a more holistic and customised approach to health. Radhika Iyer Talati, entrepreneur, yogini, and mountaineer tells us more.

What are Doshas?

According to Ayurveda, the human body, like this universe, is made up of five elements, Akash (ether), Jal (water), Prithvi (earth), Agni (fire), and Vayu (air). A combination of these elements result in doshas, which map the individual’s physical, mental and emotional framework. Doshas are indicators of the general composition of a person, food or any biotic element. The three doshas are: Vata, Pitta and Kapha.



A Vata-Dosha consists of two elements- air and space. Those with this dosha are described as slim, energetic and creative. They’re known for thinking outside of the box but are also easily distracted. According to Ayurveda, for optimal health, a vata-dominant person must follow a daily routine, maintain a warm body temperature by mostly consuming warm food and drinks, and learn to manage stress through meditation and other calming activities.

A Kapha-Dosha is based on earth and water. People with this dosha are described as strong and caring. They are great unifiers and act as a support system for others. Kapha-dominant people rarely get upset, they think before they act and are known to go through life in a conscious, deliberate manner. For good health, a kapha-dominant person must focus on daily exercise, healthy diet, establishing a regular sleep routine and maintain a warm body temperature.

The Pitta-Prakriti is dominated by fire and water and the characteristics of the pitta dosha are hot, oily, light and sharp. They are said to usually have a muscular build, be very athletic, and have the potential to serve as strong leaders. They’re highly motivated, goal-oriented, and competitive. Yet their aggressive and tenacious nature can be off-putting and can lead to conflict in their personal lives from time to time. Those with a pitta-dominant dosha should focus on work-life balance, calming their mind and meditating regularly. They must avoid extreme heat like hot weather and stay away from spicy and processed food.

Each one of us is said to have a unique ratio of these three ‘doshas’, usually with one dominating the others. This unique ratio of vata, kapha, and pitta is said to define one’s bodily constitution, mental framework and emotional structure: a sort of blueprint, that when understood and worked upon, will help achieve optimal health. Practices like yoga and meditation are highly recommended to help balance the ‘doshas’. Follow the correct eating practice that will help induce good digestion and sound sleep, which will keep one in sync with the universal elements.