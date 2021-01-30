All isn't well: Dementia patient discusses switch to vegan diet

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Sujana didn't understand her extreme fatigue, the frequent mood swings and her inability to remember the recent events. This continued till one day she thought she was falling the downward spiral of dementia.

"When I went for the GP's consultation, he almost scolded me saying a 27-year-old can’t get dementia. After certain tests, I was diagnosed with severe Vitamin B12 deficiency which resulted in me having a gamut of health issues," says the young communication executive.

It wasn't until one day she collapsed at her house while preparing food that she went to seek consultation. Later, she realised that she'd completely given up consuming red meat, eggs and milk in order to control her weight.

Folly food

"What I didn’t realise that I was doing too much of Google search and that I was used to eating red meat and a lot of other poultry products. Discontinuation of the same created a major disbalance of vitamin B12 and other nutrients in my body," Sujana shares.

Many people, who either turn vegan or completely avoid animal-based food, tend to suffer from Vitamin B12 deficiency as the same is not produced in the human body. Says Dr Janaki B, nutritionist at Diaita Eat Right clinic, Vengal Rao Nagar, "When this Vitamin is deficient it has to be taken through food. Vegans don't get it enough as it comes through the consumption of non-vegetarian food."

"Some people, by default, through the intrinsic factor of intestinal issue can’t absorb it, for that they need injections. However, in certain conditions like issues related to bone marrow or kidney, one can get Vitamin deficient," she adds.

Reason for fatigue

This Vitamin along with other vitamins boost energy in the body and can make people feel weak and fatigued. At the same time, the deficient people can get quickly angered and feel irritated.

"This vitamin is important for neurons that regulate one’s moods. During deficiency, the red blood cells do not form properly which causes Megaloblastic Anaemia. The deficiency causes the red cells to be sluggish. In pregnant women, it affects the spinal cord. It raises homocysteine level in the blood which indirectly affects the heart," adds Dr Janaki.

"One should take non-vegetarian food like eggs, milk, red meat. For the vegetarians, curd and fermented food are advisable. Ghee is also a good option," sh said.

Affects cognitive faculties

The deficiency affects memory – short-term memory loss and affects mood. Says Baijesh Ramesh, Clinical Psychologist at Chetana Psychology Hospital, "We have evidence that this deficiency puts a person at risk to depression. There are Folic Acid and other vitamins as well that add to the effects of the deficiency. People, who are depressed, have a high chance of being diagnosed with B12 deficiency."

"When they are given Vitamin B12 supplements the chance of improvement is better. Pathophysiology shows that it has a connection with the neurotransmitters system which might trigger certain points. Homocysteine, an Amino Acid when affected, leads to different challenges. It has a clear influence on neurotransmitters and affects related signals," Dr Ramesh said.

"That's why it can lead to general weakness, tiredness, fatigue and cognitive functions. One’s memory can be affected, decision-making powers are affected. Since the body doesn't produce it, food items like red meat, eggs, fish compensates for the same. Vegans are at a higher risk. They are more prone to get affected," he added.

Not having enough Vitamin B12 in the body can lead to several health issues, especially in those who have turned vegan or don’t eat enough animal-based food as this important nutrient isn’t created in the human body and the major source is select food items, say experts

