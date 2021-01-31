STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

New side effects of pandemic are enough to lose sleep over

Many health experts and practitioners are going beyond medical cures to innovate on native healing systems.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

yoga, meditation

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Every day, new side effects of the pandemic are enough to literally lose sleep over.  Neurologists are treating patients with an increase in sleep disorders associated with Covid-19, which they’re terming “Covid-somnia”. Many health experts and practitioners are going beyond medical cures to innovate on native healing systems. Hilary Jackendoff, a Los Angeles-based yoga nidra and meditation teacher, has developed sleep yoga—a form of deep relaxation meditation—as a Covid-19 fight technique.

“In yoga nidra, we’re seeking to disengage entirely from the senses in the same way that we do during sleep,” she told Neurology Today, the official news source of the American Academy of Neurology that reaches over 36,000 health professionals. “That’s part of how it trains you to sleep more deeply, and reduces sleep-onset insomnia. It enables you to feel rested even if you haven’t slept.” Gradually sleep yoga also repairs sleep cycles and betters sleep quality.

Yoga nidra is different from other asanas. Done lying down, for one, the subject is guided through exercises for relaxation in person or online. Surrendering to the advice is important. Jackendoff suggests, “Pay attention without trying too hard.” This is not a complicated process. Like with other yoga procedures, first comes the body scan to make you aware of specific parts of your body one by one. Muscles relax. Breathing becomes deep. You slide into conscious somnolence.

Different teachers have developed their own techniques. Jackendoff takes you back through the day’s events, you listen to your heartbeat, reflect on your goals and needs, and create a statement of intent. Free recordings are available on YouTube. Staying awake during the meditation is the key to sleep yoga, best done between 2-3 pm. This is when our energy levels are slowed down by the natural circadian rhythms. The effects of the sleep yoga extend to the night, enabling you to slide into sleep faster and deeper.

Afternoon sessions allow exhausted insomniacs to rest their minds so that their efficiency at work goes up—half an hour of sleep yoga session equals two to four hours of deep sleep. A recent study of 95 participants found that listening to an 11-minute meditation every day for a month lowered stress, increased wellbeing, and improved sleep quality.  Sleep yoga is not a replacement for actual sleep. Still it does counter sleeplessness and anxiety, especially Covid-somnia. The raveled sleeve of care being knit by this practice is a new development in the endless fight against the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID side effects COVID 19
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp