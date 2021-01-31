Product review

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Smoothilicious!

Capturing the unknown herbs, flowers, metals, minerals and clay from the wilderness of Central India, Mystique Earth is a natural skin, body and hair care brand.

And natural abundance can only spell goodness. The brand claims it’s therapeutic, rejuvenating and packed with energy and healing powers.

We tried the Silk Serum Lotion and the Bubble Facial Cleanser. The cleanser is like a nutritive skin sorbet made with luscious royal jelly and creamy custard apple extracts.

It’s like a kiss of butterscotch smoothness on your skin. If you are looking for a skin-pampering session, pick up the lotion.

Boasting exotic white lilies infused with dollops of intoxicating mahua butter and unique micro-pearl droplets—it is your ticket to smooth molten silk. And easy on the pocket!

Silk Serum Lotion

Price: Rs 549

Bubble Facial Cleanser

Price: Rs 749

