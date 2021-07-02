STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

People in states with high PM2.5 levels more likely to get COVID-19: Study

PM2.5 refers to fine particles which penetrate deep into the body and fuel inflammation in the lungs and respiratory tract, leading to a weak immune system.

Published: 02nd July 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution, Smog, Delhi

A man wearing a facemask rides his bicycle along a street in Delhi. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People living in the national capital and in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to prolonged exposure to high concentration of PM 2.5, according to a new pan-India study.

Sixteen major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Surat, reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and PM2.5 emissions are also higher in these areas due to fossil fuel-based anthropogenic activities, it said.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles which penetrate deep into the body and fuel inflammation in the lungs and respiratory tract, leading to the risk of having cardiovascular and respiratory problems, including a weak immune system.

The study conducted in 721 districts across India establishes a strong relationship between the PM2.5 emission load and COVID-19 infections and resulting deaths, according to one of the authors, Gufran Beig, who is the director of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Researchers from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar; Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune; National Institute of Technology, Rourkela and IIT-Bhubaneswar studied data related to emissions, air quality and COVID-19 cases and deaths in these districts till November 5 last year.

This study provides the first practical evidence for India that "cities having pollution hotspots where fossil fuel emissions are dominating are highly susceptible to COVID-19 cases," the findings read.

The study has been named 'Establishing a link between fine particulate matter (PM2.5) zones and COVID -19 over India based on anthropogenic emission sources and air quality data'.

Higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have been found in Delhi and states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh with prolonged exposure to the high concentration of PM2.5, the report said.

If the trend of good correlation coefficient persists then communities living in these areas are more likely to get affected by COVID-19, according to the study.

According to the study, bad air quality days have a visible relationship with the number of COVID-19 casualties.

"There's an exponential increase in the number of casualties once the bad air quality days cross the value of 100," it said.

Delhi, which witnesses 288 bad air quality days per year on an average, reported 4,38,529 coronavirus cases and 6,989 deaths due to the disease till November 5 last year.

Mumbai, which records 165 bad air quality days a year on an average, reported 2,64,545 cases and 10,445 deaths during the period.

Pune, which records 117 bad air quality index days a year, reported 3,38,583 cases and 7,060 fatalities.

However, there are some anomalies  Srinagar that records 145 bad air days a year had 20,413 cases and 375 fatalities till November 5, while Bengaluru, which witnesses just 39 bad air quality days in a year, reported 3,65,959 cases and 4,086 deaths.

"The study shows the correlation coefficient between PM2.5 emission load and COVID-19 cases is high but not 100 per cent. In such a case, there will be some anomalies which could be attributed to several confounding factors, including the number of tests," Beig explained.

The researchers also said that residential emissions from biofuel burning (emissions from cooking, heating etc) "emerged as a crucial sector in elevating PM2.5 load over the country even during the lockdown situations and correlating with COVID-19 cases rise".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution COVID cases India
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp