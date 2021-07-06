STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Recipe for higher potency Covid vaccines found by researchers

Researchers noted that vaccines activating another arm of the immune system - the T cells - could dramatically increase immunity against coronavirus and its variants.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Findings suggest that current vaccines might lack some important bits of viral material capable of triggering a holistic immune response in the human body.

Findings suggest that current vaccines might lack some important bits of viral material capable of triggering a holistic immune response in the human body. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BOSTON: Scientists have found a recipe for even more effective and powerful vaccines against the coronavirus and its rapidly emerging variants, based on the way human cells activate the immune system in response to COVID-19 infection.

Researchers from Boston University and the Broad Institute of Harvard University in the US noted that it is the first real look at exactly what types of "red flags" the human body uses to enlist the help of T cells sent out by the immune system to destroy infected cells.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have been focused on activating a different type of immune cell, B cells, which are responsible for creating antibodies.

The researchers noted that developing vaccines to activate the other arm of the immune system -- the T cells -- could dramatically increase immunity against coronavirus, and importantly, its variants.

The findings, published in the journal Cell, suggest that current vaccines might lack some important bits of viral material capable of triggering a holistic immune response in the human body.

The researchers performed experiments on human cells infected with coronavirus, isolating and identifying those missing pieces of SARS-CoV-2 proteins inside the lab.

Based on the new information, "companies should reevaluate their vaccine designs," said Mohsan Saeed, a virologist at Boston University, and co-corresponding author of the research paper.

The team, including computational geneticists Pardis Sabeti and Shira Weingarten-Gabbay, hoped to identify fragments of SARS-CoV-2 that activate the immune system's T cells.

From the start of the COVID pandemic, scientists have known the identity of 29 proteins produced by SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected cells -- viral fragments that now make up the spike protein in some coronavirus vaccines, such as the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson preventives.

Spike protein helps the virus to enter and infect the human cells.

Later, scientists discovered another 23 proteins hidden inside the virus' genetic sequence.

However, the function of these additional proteins has been a mystery until now.

The latest findings reveal that 25 per cent of the viral protein fragments that trigger the human immune system to attack a virus come from these hidden viral proteins.

"It is quite remarkable that such a strong immune signature of the virus is coming from regions (of the virus' genetic sequence) that we were blind to," said Weingarten-Gabby, the paper's lead author.

"Our discovery can assist in the development of new vaccines that will mimic more accurately the response of our immune system to the virus," Sabeti added.

T cells not only destroy infected cells but also memorise the virus's flags so that they can launch an attack, stronger and faster, the next time the same or a different variant of the virus appears, the researchers said.

That, they said, is a crucial advantage, because the coronavirus appears to delay the cell's ability to call in immune help.

The researchers said a new vaccine recipe, incorporating some of the newly discovered internal proteins making up the SARS-CoV-2 virus, would be effective in stimulating an immune response capable of tackling the newly emerging coronavirus variants.

Given the speed with which these variants continue to appear around the world, a vaccine that can provide protection against all of them would be a game-changer, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 vaccine T cell vaccine Boston University vaccine COVID 19 Harvard University
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp