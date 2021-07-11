Don’t sweat the small stuff 

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

In spite of using underarm deodorants, anti-bacterial soaps, and armpit packs, some suffer sweaty armpits. Altering your diet and choosing home remedies could make a difference.

Sweat Stackers

Says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, pan-India, “Food low in fibre strains the digestive system. These include chocolates, breads, processed foods and fast-food items, fat-rich products, including high-fat milk, and liquor. Garlic and onion (their allium content gets converted to sulphur inside our body), hot peppers and spicy foods are high in capsaicin, that cause your brain to think that you are feeling hot, resulting in the sweat glands working overtime. Caffeine too adds to the feeling of hotness as the intake increases heart rate and blood pressure and the body reacts by activating sweat glands. If you have a high sodium diet, the body expels this salt in the form of excess sweat and urine.”

Carb-rich food is tough to break down by the digestive system and, hence, it produces a significant thermic effect. Sugar-laced foods can spike your insulin, resulting in profuse sweating. Excess of protein powered ‘thermogenic’ foods on consumption lead to more urea production inside your body, which is expelled as sweat. “Smoking contributes to excessive sweating,” Kapoor explains adding, “When you smoke, the nicotine releases acetylcholine. This increases the body’s temperature, causing more sweating. Likewise, when you take a sip of your favourite beer or wine, the blood vessels dilate, raising the body’s temperature, causing perspiration.”

Tackle tone

Work at reducing the workload on your digestive system by eating the correct foods. Dr Divya Malik, Senior Nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Delhi, suggests using olive oil while cooking food as it prevents the body temperature from rising, curbing sweat production. Green tea is popular for its calming effects. “Even a glass of homemade, fresh tomato juice keeps perspiration at bay. Stay hydrated with fluids such as coconut water, lemonade, buttermilk, watermelon juice or fresh fruit juice, if you experience severe sweating.

Cut out extra salt consumption by giving up salad dressings, instant soups, potato chips, roasted nuts, and canned foods.” Instead, increase your intake of vegetables high in water content like spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, broccoli, sweet potato, lettuce, cauliflower, bell pepper, cantaloupe, eggplant, and red cabbage. “Fruits such as grapes, oranges, lemon, pineapple and watermelon help you stay fresh. Have bananas four times a week, and combine milk with morning cereal. Oats are a good option as they are low-fat and high in fibre. Have soaked almonds and walnuts,” suggests Malik. Maintenance routines such as showering frequently, towelling the underarm areas dry and using medicated antibacterial soap are useful. Go sleeveless with a vengeance!

Home remedies to fob off the underarm stench

● A tea tree and water spray helps keep the underarms dry and sweat-free

● Raw grated potato and cucumber with lemon juice work like a natural bleach

● Aloe vera carries healing, anti-bacterial properties

● A turmeric and lemon juice paste application on underarms helps immensely