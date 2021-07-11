Product review - Mask the mane right

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Hair masks can be tricky. I have always had a love-hate relationship with them because they can be messy and time-consuming. The hair mask by Revora Pure Organics is a different deal. It still requires time and effort but the favourable results compensate for the trouble.

It comes in a standing pouch made with kraft paper, which is a plus point because conscious packaging has my respect. I purchased the mask to repair my chemically-treated hair. While it showed reasonable results, I had more expectations. It smoothened the upper half of the hair but the lower half remained the same parched.

The pack is simple to use. Mix it with water if you have normal or oily hair, and coconut oil/yoghurt if you have dry hair. Apply generously on the scalp and massage a little. Make sure that the paste is not too thick otherwise it will crack and fall. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

The results will be visible only with regular use. The contents are rich with bhringraj that treats dandruff and dry scalp, curry leaves that are rich in antioxidants that neutralise free radicals, thus adding strength to the hair, and amla that strengthens hair follicles. The contents of the pack lasted six washes (I have long hair), making the mask an expensive purchase.

Revora Pure Organics hair mask

Price: Rs 800

Availability: Revoraorganics.com

Ayesha Singh