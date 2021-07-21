STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Pandemic can have severe effect on children's mental and physical health

On whether future waves can affect children more severely, the doctor said COVID-19 is a new virus that has potential to mutate.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Whether future waves of COVID-19 will affect children more or with increased severity are all speculations, a senior paediatrician said on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar, Director, Department of Paediatrics, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi said people speculate that future waves may affect children more as most of the adults will be vaccinated in the next few months while there is still no approved vaccine for children at this point in time.

On how the pandemic has affected children's mental and physical health, Kumar said pandemic can have a severe effect on children's mental and physical health.

They are confined at home for more than a year.

Moreover, illnesses in the family, wage losses for parents have increased stress. Children may express psychological distress (sadness) by acting out in a different way. Each child behaves differently, some may become silent while others may express anger and hyperactivity.

"Caregivers need to be patient with children and understand their emotions. Look for signs of stress in young children, which could be excessive worry or sadness, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, and difficulty with attention and concentration.

Families also need to support children to cope with stress and also allay their anxiety," he was quoted as saying in a Health Ministry statement.

On whether future waves can affect children more severely, Kumar said COVID-19 is a new virus that has potential to mutate.

"Whether the future waves will affect children more or with increased severity are speculations. People speculate that future waves may affect children more as most of the adults will be vaccinated in the next few months while we do not have any approved vaccine for children at this point in time," he said.

"Though we don't know how the virus is going to behave and affect children in the future, we need to protect our children from the contagion," he stressed.

Adults in the house should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and limit their social engagements to reduce the chances of infection as they may carry and transmit the infection to others. Besides, all the adults should take vaccines, which will also protect the children to a great extent.

And now vaccine is available for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

This will give a certain degree of protection to the growing foetus and new-born against the deadly infection, Kumar said, according to the statement.

He said that second wave has affected children equally.

"COVID-19 is a new virus and it affects all age groups because we do not have natural immunity against this virus. As per the NCDC/IDSP dashboard, approximately 12% of infected Covid was contributed by patients less than 20 years of age," he said.

"So far, the mortality rate in children is lower as compared to adults and is usually seen in children with comorbidities," he stated.

On the challenges that he faced in treating paediatric patients, especially those who required hospitalisation, Kumar said, "Largely we were able to manage children well by increasing number of dedicated beds for Covid-infected children.

However, during peak of second wave we faced some challenges as many of senior doctors, resident doctors, staff nurses became positive.

We also faced challenges in accommodating all referrals during peak of second wave."

He further said that the multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) is a new syndrome seen in children and adolescents (0-19 years of age). Most patients report it two to six weeks after the peak of COVID-­19 infections in the affected population.

For establishing the diagnosis of MIS-C, advanced investigations are required. All suspected cases should be referred and managed in a tertiary care hospital with HDU/ICU facility. If identified early, all these cases can be treated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children Covid in children COVID-19 Coronavirus mental health
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp