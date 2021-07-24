'Self-care is not being selfish'

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

On July 24 (International Self-Care Day), a few Delhi-NCR residents from different walks tell The Morning Standard how they have rediscovered themselves with self-care since the onset of Covid-19. This day was established in 2011 to focus on the importance of self-care and empower people with the knowledge and ability on how to be active participants in their own wellness.

Kanan Gupta, 20, Founder, Label by LG, New Delhi

I always felt self-care is important, but could never pull out time for it. In the pandemic, while staying indoors, I started taking out some ‘me’ time and used to spend a few hours of the day focusing on my growth. Earlier, my self-care routine included going to a salon for spa and grooming and going to the gym. But now, I either dance, do cardio or cycle. Since there is still relatively less work, I started listening to new music that I had always been passionate about.

Grusha Khanna, 24, Assistant Manager, Public Relations, West Delhi

In my opinion, self-care is about personal and emotional grooming. Being a workaholic, it’s difficult to spare time for myself but I make sure to never miss my gym routine. I always take out time to make new and trending reels on Instagram, which keeps me emotionally happy and gives me a kick. Earlier, I used to look forward to getting all dolled up and meeting my friends on weekends. But post pandemic, I am finding happiness from within. I started improving my makeup and hairstyling skills. Sometimes, my mom gives me a good head massage. Also, dancing on Punjabi songs is therapeutic. Everyone needs to understand that the key to happiness is within oneself.

Neha Jain, 31, Teacher, North Delhi

Self-care rejuvenates you and also makes you feel good. For me, self-care means having nutritious food and pampering myself with a skin care routine. In today’s hectic era, one should keep themselves up to date. I make sure that I oil my scalp every now and then, and stay away from junk food. My self-care routine has changed a lot after the pandemic. I have started taking out at least half an hour daily for my cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM) routine. It keeps my skin healthy and also helps me get good sleep.

Prakriti Prasad, 50, Parenting Coach and Author of ParenTEEN, New Delhi

All those who were practising some form of physical fitness and breathing regimen were the ones who were mainly able to brave the disease and come out alive. Self-care also requires watching out for the state/health of your mind. For instance, even if I have a gym-trained body, I am constantly angry, easily hurt, and paranoid that I could be susceptible to any virus attack. I have been an ardent yoga practitioner for the last 30 years. But with the pandemic, we as a family became very serious about following a definite fitness regimen as if it was our only lifeline. My husband and I joined a Breathing Workshop and now practice deep abdominal breathing for 20 minutes every morning. We have managed to cajole our two kids to join in and we call it our ‘Family Breathing Time’ just like our fixed bonding time every evening.

Drishti Swapan Ghosh, 22, Management Trainee, ICICI, Noida

My self-care routine was not the same before the pandemic. I used to think self-care is only limited to getting a hair spa done on the pay-day or applying sheet masks on my face. But now, self-care for me is a non-reschedulable appointment. I like to start my day by admiring nature and after coming back from work, use my phone only if necessary. I have learnt the hard way in all these years is how to say ‘no’ when you already have a lot of work on your plate. Even when I’m occupied all day, I make sure to take out time to move my body a little and have my cup of coffee in peace. Even my family now understands that self-care is not being selfish.

Upasna Prasad, 45, Homemaker, Mayur Vihar

Singing is therapeutic for me. So, during the pandemic I discovered my latent skills, brimming within me, waiting to be explored. Earlier, I would sing only in Hindi and English. But the lockdown helped me explore and hone my skills in other languages as well. I was drawn to the Marathi Sai devotional song Ruso Mama Priya but initially, I was finding it extremely difficult even to pronounce the words. With time, patience and constant practise, I learnt it. In all, I have learnt 15 Marathi songs. After Marathi, I moved to other languages spoken down south and started off with Shreya Ghoshal’s Telugu song Samajavaragamana. I also picked up one Tamil song Nadiga Nadigaa, Kannada song Savio Savio, and a Nepali song Yo Jindagile. I mostly sing early in the morning or late at night, and I often get compliments from my neighbours.

Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha, 41, Astrologer and Vaastu Consultant, Gurugram

The concept of self-care took on a more elaborate meaning when I got Covid-19. Earlier I didn’t pay much attention to myself and only did my routine job like waking up, going for meetings, and eating, but now I try not to skip any single day without doing Surya Namaskar and meditation. I spend more time in my home garden, talking to plants and nurturing nature. I spare some time for self-analysis, and have felt a lot of change in myself.