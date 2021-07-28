STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Blood clots in people with severe Covid linked to abnormal antibody response: Study

The study shows how antibodies produced by our bodies to protect against Covid are activating increased function of platelets, which may be causing fatal blood clots in patients with severe disease.

Published: 28th July 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Researchers took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus's spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections, and cloned them in a laboratory.

Researchers took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus's spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections, and cloned them in a laboratory. (Representational image | Shriram BN)

By PTI

LONDON: Inflammation and blood clotting seen in very severe cases of COVID-19 may be caused by the antibodies sent to fight the disease triggering unnecessary platelet activity in the lungs, according to a study published on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The researchers, including those from Imperial College London in the UK, also found that it was possible to reduce or stop platelets from responding in this way by treating blood with active ingredients from different drugs known to either inhibit platelet function or immune responses.

The study, published in the journal Blood, shows how antibodies produced by our bodies to protect against COVID-19 are activating increased function of platelets, which may be causing fatal blood clots in patients with severe disease.

Platelets are small cells found in the blood that form clots to stop or prevent bleeding, but abnormal platelet function can lead to serious health concerns such as strokes and heart attacks.

"Until now, we have only had assumptions about why platelets involved in clotting were being activated during COVID-19 infection," said Professor Jon Gibbins, from the University of Reading in the UK.

"The antibodies that are produced to stop COVID-19 from spreading trigger infected cells to induce platelet activity which causes clotting even though there is no wound that needs healing," Gibbins said.

In the latest study, the researchers took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus's spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections, and cloned them in a laboratory.

The spike protein helps the SARS-COV-2 virus to infect and enter the human cells.

The researchers found that the small sugars found on the surface of these antibodies were different to antibodies from healthy individuals.

When they introduced those cloned antibodies in a lab to blood cells taken from healthy donors, there was an observed increase in platelet activity.

The study suggests that it may be possible for drugs that are currently used to treat immune system problems to reduce or stop the cells from developing an exaggerated platelet response.

A trial led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust is already testing these drugs in clinical trials with patients at hospital sites across the UK to see whether they will reduce serious clotting for hospitalised COVID-19 patients, the researchers said.

The study of platelets in the laboratory establishes important mechanisms that explain how and why dangerous blood clots may occur in severely ill COVID-19 patients, and importantly, also provides clues as to how this may be prevented, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 blood clot Covid antibody Imperial College London Covid research Covid patient recovery Covid platelet response
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp