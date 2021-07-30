STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 early symptoms vary with age, gender: UK study

As per their findings, in people aged over 60, loss of smell was not significant and it was not at all relevant in people over 80.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Students maintain social distance as schools reopen at Jagatsinghpur.

Students maintain social distance as schools reopen at Jagatsinghpur. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Early symptoms indicating a COVID-19 infection varies between age groups and also between men and women, new UK research has found.

The study, which was published in 'The Lancet Digital Health' journal on Thursday, was carried out by researchers at King's College in London using data from the self-reported ZOE COVID Symptom Study app.

They studied 19 symptoms, including the most common ones such as a persistent cough and loss of smell, as well as abdominal pain and blisters on the feet.

"We aimed to estimate the probability of an individual being infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on the basis of early self-reported symptoms to enable timely self-isolation and urgent testing," the researchers note.

"Model performance to predict COVID-19 positivity was compared in terms of sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) in the test set," they said.

As per their findings, in people aged over 60, loss of smell was not significant and it was not at all relevant in people over 80.

But these older age groups were more likely to suffer diarrhoea.

For those aged 40 to 59, a persistent cough had a higher relevance to detect COVID-19 and chills or shivers had a lower relevance compared with individuals 80 years or older.

ALSO READ | Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems: Study

Chest pain, unusual muscle pain, shortness of breath, and loss of smell were the most relevant features for people aged 60 to 70.

On the gender variations, men were most likely to report shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever.

Women were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain and a persistent cough.

"It's important people know the earliest symptoms are wide-ranging and may look different for each member of a family or household," said Claire Steves, one of the authors from King's College London.

"Testing guidance could be updated to enable cases to be picked up earlier, especially in the face of new variants which are highly transmissible.

This could include using widely available lateral flow tests for people with any of these non-core symptoms," she said.

The interpretation of the study concludes that early detection based on this model is crucial to contain the spread of COVID-19 and efficiently allocate medical resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
early symptoms coronavirus age related symptoms Covid symptoms
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp