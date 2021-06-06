STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music: A lifestyle drug

Published: 06th June 2021

We all have different preferences in music. Some like melancholic, while others enjoy upbeat, fast-paced music. Youngsters are usually attracted towards groovy tunes, while the elderly take to the classics. But have you noticed that a song that makes you feel happy can be of great annoyance to somebody else. Likewise, a song that bores you, can make another person reflective and thoughtful. Here is the reason. 

We all create different sets of vibrations depending on our predominant state of mind. There are trillions of cells in our body and each vibrates on a specific frequency, setting a rhythm to the process. There is a rhythm to our breath, digestion, menstrual cycle... even our brain. Our whole body operates in accordance with the circadian rhythm. This is why when music plays, we tend to gravitate towards the frequency we are vibrating most at. Music, therefore, can heal or distress. To be healthy we need to be in sync with our inner rhythms. If ignored, it affects our: 

● Mind: By creating anxious thoughts. This leads to the release of cortisol, the stress hormone, which in turn gives rise to inflammation and high BP.
● Digestive system: You may face indigestion, flatulence, acidity.
● Menstrual cycle: Women may experience weight gain, growth of facial hair and mood swings.

Music, however, can set these rhythms right. It can help cancer patients by making the treatment less anxiety-ridden. It is used in the healing of Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Music therapy can also help one gain confidence by allowing one to express themselves openly. It can calm anxiety, hence music is recommended to those struggling with mental health issues.

Music also improves memory. According to the researchers from the MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, music increases information retention and maximises learning capabilities. It is also a well-known fact that it has helped people recover from brain injuries. It has been successful in treating seizures too. Listen to music if you are suffering from insomnia or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 

The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach—Integrative Medicine

Ways in which music therapy can be explored
● Write songs
● Hum and sing frequently
● Dance to your favourite music, while enjoying every beat
● Talk about music with like-minded people

