Product review - Good hair day, everyday

Hair fall and frizz bothering you? Try these products from Vedix

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Hair fall and frizz is the bane of an urban lifestyle. This led us to try some new products from Vedix with the hope that a good hair day can be more of a reality than a myth. We tried the Anti-Hair Fall Oil, Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo and Hair Growth Serum.

While these are definitely not miracle workers, they sure do go a long way in helping tame unruly hair and arrest hair fall. Of the three, the hair oil is the one we root for. It is not heavy and is easy to wash off. Brownie points for not leaving oil stain and smell on the pillow after an overnight application.

The serum is also lightweight and does not plaster the hair onto the scalp. We were not very impressed with the shine factor, though. The shampoo is completely free of synthetic soaps, sulfates and parabens. It effectively washes off the oil and dirt in the hair. All the products are customised. Just visit their website and take the quiz to get the ones most suited for you.             

Anti-Hair Fall Oil:  Price: Rs 699
Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo: Price: Rs 499
Hair Growth Serum: Price: Rs 799     

Availability: Online

