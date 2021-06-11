IICT, Suven Pharma tie up to produce Covid-19 drugs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following its agreement with Lee Pharma on technology transfer for the manufacture of Covid-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) signed an MoU with another pharmaceutical firm, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, for the process know-how of the drug.

As part of the MoU, the IICT, in collaboration with National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, will also provide the process technology transfer and manufacturing know-how of another Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir was initially developed for the treatment of influenza and has now been repurposed to suppress Coronavirus transmission within 24 hours, according to the study recently published in the Journal Nature Microbiology.