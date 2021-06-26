Prioritise getting vaccinated over choice of vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even if Sputnik V and Covovax vaccines have comparatively higher efficacy than Covishield and Covaxin, healthcare experts advise against the attitude of “waiting for the good vaccines to arrive”.

Instead, they say the latter two vaccines are equally effective, and urge you to take either one that is readily available to you Read on:

Dr Navneet Kaur

General Physician, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, New Delhi

The top priority should be getting vaccinated, instead of the choice of vaccine. Both the vaccines cut down the severity and mortality risk associated with the infections. One cannot compare two vaccines in the current scenario because the trials for each vaccine were done differently, yielding different efficacy numbers. No one knows which one is better unless the trials are performed under the same conditions. So, a 60 per cent efficacy vaccine right now is neither better nor worse than a 95 per cent efficacy vaccine. About the available vaccines, mRNA/ viral vector vaccine (Covishield) are new generation vaccines, and cheaper than inactivated viral vaccines (Covaxin). Although the vaccine types are different, both ultimately protect us from serious hospitalisation when infected with Covid-19.Trust scientific data rather than what an ignorant human speaks.

Dr AK Gadpayle

Professor and Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida

Take whichever is available right now because it will help protect you from catching Covid-19, reduce transmission to vulnerable members of your community, and substantially reduce your risk of severe disease. All the available vaccines do this job well. No comparative trials have been done so far anywhere in the world, so one cannot compare. Phase III trials that have been the basis of approval by regulatory authorities show that those taking the jab are better placed than those not. For instance, Pfizer vaccine reported efficacy of 95 percent in preventing symptoms and Astrazeneca having efficacy of 62 -90 per cent depending upon dose regime, but factors such as location, age, body conditions make a difference. A ‘head-to-head’ trial is underway in the UK to compare the AstraZeneca and Valneva vaccines. The existing data from the UK shows that Pfizer and Astra- Zeneca have similar efficacy. Considering the developing variants like Delta, Delta Plus, etc., companies have to change the configuration of vaccines. Likewise, Moderna updated its vaccine version. In India, Phase III trials of Covaxin have an edge over Covishield, but these are yet to get WHO approval. The only thing I can say is that the best vaccine is the one that is easily available easily to you at this moment.

Dr Umar Zahoor Shah

Head, Emergency Department, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Delhi

Considering the current scenario, where the population is experiencing supply shortages and slot unavailability of the Covid vaccine, one should not be sceptical of getting a vaccine. Prioritise getting vaccinated. Both the Indian vaccines are clinically approved, and have shown more than satisfactory results ever since the inoculation started in India. Post-vaccination, some might experience pain at the site of injection, headache, joint pain, and fever, but these side effects do not persist for long and generally go within a day or two. However, someone whose immunity can be challenged easily or is more sensitive to pain should opt for Covaxin as the after-effects are way milder, and make your vaccination experience safer.

Dr Manoj Goel

Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

One must go for a vaccine, whichever is available. Now is not the time to wait for new “more good ones” to come. It is not a question of choice, it is necessary and one must go for an available vaccine as early as possible. People must understand that each vaccine has been extensively investigated into, and found to be quite effective. The clinical trials and data from the field shows that the efficiency of each of these vaccines is between 70 and 90 per cent, which is good enough. And since no head to head trail between different vaccines has been conducted so far, one cannot say A is better than B.

Dr Gyan Bharti

Pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad

For those who need to travel abroad, Covishield is a better option as the other two are waiting for their entry into the emergency use listing (EUL) of the WHO. One should not be worrying about the side effects as all vaccines can have varying levels of side effects depending on individual threshold of pain and immunogenic responses. Therefore, it will be faulty to deem a vaccine having ‘less side effects’ as two people receiving the same vaccine may develop no, little, or severe side effects depending on their individual traits. One should not delay getting vaccinated waiting for ‘vaccine of choice’ as having some protection against Covid-19 is better than no protection at all.

The updated data of Oxford-AstraZanaca’s Phase 3 trials in March showed the vaccine to be 76 per cent effective at reducing the risk of symptomatic disease 15 days or more after receiving the two doses. It showed to be 100 per cent effective against severe disease and 85 per cent effective in preventing Covid19 in people over 65. It is said to work better against Alpha variants while in case of the Delta variant, two recent non-peer-reviewed studies showed that full vaccination after two doses is 60 per cent effective against symptomatic disease and 93 per cent effective against hospitalisation. Covaxin is deemed safe and has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy in Phase III trials. As published in The Lancet, Sputnik data indicates 91.6 per cent efficacy and as claimed by the Head of Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is deemed effective against all variants.