Product review: The Body Shop's Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator has all the skin solutions

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

It’s that time of the year again. Harsh days that make the skin dull, but the humidity that clogs pores giving rise to breakouts on the face. Haven’t we all dreaded these days? Thankfully two new products in the market promise to make life a little easier.

The first is The Body Shop’s Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator. It’s perfect to show skin some much-needed love. Powered by tea tree oil, this light and purifying moisturiser sinks effortlessly into the skin and provides 24 hours of shine‑free hydration while helping pores less visible.

The other equally great product to be thankful for in these months is the Hydrocolloid Acne Patch by DermaAngel. This multifunctional acne patch, both for men and women, is available in two variants Day Acne Patch and Night Acne Patch.

While the ultra-thin Day patch conforms to any contour of the face, making acne almost invisible and working effectively for 12 hours, the Night patch is designed to absorb pus all night so you wake up beautiful.

Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator Price: Rs 995 Availability: Online and Retail

Hydrocolloid Acne Patch Price: Rs 900 Availability: derma-angel.in