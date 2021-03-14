Zoom out of the fatigue zone 

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

In March 2020, the world spoke only of the pandemic. In March 2021, it seems to be speaking only of Zoom fatigue. Video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Skype for Business, StarLeaf and others have become ubiquitous.

They have their advantage as a readily-available solution for those working remotely, but the convenience comes at a price complete and utter exhaustion.

In a recent advisory, the American Psychoanalytic Association (APSAA) has formulated the term ‘Pandemic Trauma and Stress Experience’ or PTSE. This can be caused by having to adapt to a prolonged pandemic way of life, filled with uncertainty, fear, and loss.

Dr Sinchita Bhattacharya, Consultant Psychologist, associates PTSE with numerous factors, including the excessive hours spent online. A neuropsychological explanation of Zoom fatigue published in the Psychiatric Times puts forth interesting reasoning.

The human brain is conditioned to function on unconscious and non-verbal communication, by mentally processing social cues like the body movements of those around them. In a virtual environment, it is not possible to witness these psychosocial reactions up close, making the brain work much harder to understand the subtext of the act being performed, and respond correctly.

Forced up-close interactions with people also have serious consequences. A peer-reviewed study on virtual human interactions in the pandemic was recently conducted by Stanford University.

It found that constantly looking at each other directly and up close, is behaviour ordinarily reserved for close relationships. Having cameras on during meetings makes it harder for the brain to function the way it is accustomed to, which increases stress.

Health is further affected by reduced physical activity, increased cholesterol, fatty liver, and a rise in pre-diabetic cases are being commonly reported. Second generation acupuncturist, Delhi-based Dr Adil Khan has seen an unprecedented rise in spinal injuries in young people in the last year.

Maintaining terrible posture for long periods of time, unhealthy eating and sleeping schedules, and long-term blue light exposure, are the unfortunate result of excessive virtual meetings. The increased anxiety is most visible through muscular tension in the spine.

Delhi-based Dr Rajan Dubey, chief of Medical Strategy with SRS Life, agrees with the above assessment and adds, “My personal observation has been that virtual meetings cause dry eyes, an itching sensation and an increased sensitivity to light, which sometimes causes confusion. This leads to frustration and lack of concentration. Further, the isolation causes social anxiety too.”

The ill-effects of functioning virtually are more direct on the eyes. Numerous studies have linked prolonged screen time to increased incidence of Myopia. “Firstly, prolonged exposure overworks our ciliary muscles causing them to go into spasm. This leads to eye strain and headaches.

Secondly, there is a decrease in the blink rate, leading to inflammation of the eyelids and a feeling of constant discomfort. Thirdly, slouching postures increase the load on the convergence of eye muscles with the neck and back muscles,” says Dr Carreen Pakrasi, Director, Division of Ophthalmology, Medanta, Gurugram. She has witnessed a rise in the number of patients reporting symptoms of dry eyes, allergies, excessive sanitiser use and eye strain, in the last year. Experts agree that health concerns have risen manifold in recent times, with younger people and children being the worst affected.

Children especially have begun to rely on a virtual environment as their comfort zone, resisting the outdoors or socialising with their peers. Vanita Uppal, OBE, Director of The British School, New Delhi, puts this down to the long-term absence of social interaction, and regular avenues of support outside of

one’s family. She feels that for the past year, children have been living in an environment of uncertainty, caused by difficulties in their parents’ line of work, fear of Covid-19 or seeing a loved one critically ill. Combined with online learning, the negative impact on children has been immense.

Returning to physical environments, is the ideal solution for Zoom fatigue. However, it is still not feasible for many. Till then, experts suggest simple techniques. Invest in ergonomically designed desk equipment, place the screen at arms-length, and blink frequently. This allows the eyes, and more importantly the mind, to recover from forced fatigue.

Simple Solutions to Counter it

• Ensure you have a healthy diet and outdoor time.

• Take a device break with no digital disturbance for specified hours, preferably before bed time

• Wear blue light blocking glasses—the kind that absorb 90 percent to 99 percent of blue light

• Use a pen and paper to take notes, as it improves concentration

• Use cold compress on the eyes to relieve symptoms

• Every hour, get up to drink a glass of water. It helps with exercise and hydration.

• Ensure a fixed office-like routine as far as possible

• Call a friend and share a joke. Laughter is good for the mind and body and social interaction is important for mental health

• Get regular ophthalmic examinations to see if glasses are required

• Do not be afraid to consult experts to ensure overall mental and physical health and well-being

