STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

New order post COVID-19 may hit blood donations

The order, signed by NBTC Director Sunil Gupta and dated March 5, states that the criterion has been finalised with '28 days post vaccination deferral after the last dose of COVID vaccination'.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blood bank, Blood donation

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the ongoing COVID pandemic has affected blood banks with very few donors coming forward, a recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) may just make it worse. NBTC states that blood can be donated only 28 days after a person takes the COVID vaccination.

The order, signed by NBTC Director Sunil Gupta and dated March 5, states that the criterion has been finalised with "28 days post vaccination deferral after the last dose of COVID vaccination, irrespective of the type of vaccine received. The deferral period may be reviewed as and when necessary".

With this, the donor has to wait for 28 days after the second dose of the vaccine, which effectively means that he/she cannot donate for 56 days on the whole. On March 13, Lions Club of Bangalore Sanjay Nagar, wrote to the Council expressing "grave concern", as this would lead to a marked shortage of donors, especially when vaccination opens up for those below 45 years as well.

"The American Association of Blood Banks said in a notification that non-replicating, inactivated and mRNA vaccines do not need any waiting period and only individuals who received a live-attenuated viral Covid vaccine need a deferral period of 14 days," wrote Alphonse Kurian, a member of the club and coordinator of Lions Bloodline, a database of voluntary blood donors in Bengaluru.

Neither Covishield nor Covaxin are live-attenuated vaccines. The letter by the Lions Club has requested NBTC to reverse its decision. "Blood donations have still not reached pre-Covid levels. We used to collect 9,000 units of blood by holding nearly 140 blood donation camps a year before the pandemic. Since July 2020, we have held only 16 camps," Kurian told The New Indian Express, adding that of the 15-16 requests they receive per day, there are only three to four people willing to donate.

Dr Latha Jagannathan, managing trustee and medical director of Bangalore Medical Services Trust that provides blood banking services, said the NBTC order will add to the shortage, especially once the youth start taking the vaccine. However, the Trust will follow the rules, as there should be no possible infection spread or adverse reaction in the beneficiary receiving blood.

"Antibodies or antigens from the recently-vaccinated donor may cause the beneficiaries’ immune system to attack its own body, if they suffer from autoimmune disorders. All vaccines have a waiting period of two weeks to a month when blood cannot be donated," Dr Latha added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Blood Transfusion Council COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Blood donations
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp