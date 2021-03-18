STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus: Doctors

According to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period.

Published: 18th March 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW YORK: Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

According to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period.

Three weeks later, she gave birth to a vigorous, healthy, full-term girl, whose blood sample taken immediately after birth revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study noted.

"Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination," noted the co-authors, Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University in the US.

The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted.

While earlier studies showed that the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to their foetuses via the placenta was lower than expected, the current research suggests "potential for protection and infection risk reduction from SARS-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination."

However, Gilber and Rudnick note that further long-term studies are needed to quantify the antibody response in babies born to vaccinated mothers.

"Protective efficacy in newborns and ideal timing of maternal vaccination remains unknown," the pediatricians wrote in the study.

"We urge other investigators to create pregnancy and breastfeeding registries as well as conduct efficacy and safety studies of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding woman and their offspring," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Antibodies COVID 19 COVID vaccine SARS COV 2
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp