STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 long-haulers experience chest pain, blood clot complications, weeks after recovery: Study

According to the review authors, including those from Columbia University in the US, chest pain has been reported in up to 20 per cent of COVID-19 survivors two months after recovery from the infectio

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Some long-haul COVID-19 patients experience stroke, chest pain, and blood clot-related complications weeks after recovery, according to a review of studies by an interdisciplinary team of more than 30 experts.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, summarised what experts from a wide range of fields, including neurology, cardiology, and nephrology have seen in their own long-haul COVID-19 patients, and also in existing literature.

According to the review authors, including those from Columbia University in the US, chest pain has been reported in up to 20 per cent of COVID-19 survivors two months after recovery from the infection.

They said COVID-19 can also unveil previously undetected cases of diabetes, with a fraction of patients also experiencing strokes, blood clots in the lungs, and other complications.

While most people who experience long-term symptoms may have had health issues before contracting the virus, the researchers said these issues can happen to any patient who had COVID-19.

"For example, we've seen young patients without prior medical illness who developed autonomic dysfunction and fast heart rates after COVID-19.

It's not just the most vulnerable who have issues after COVID," said Elaine Y. Wan from Columbia University.

According to Wan, patients have reported some of these symptoms even weeks and months after testing positive for the infection, with sudden onset of heart racing, palpitations, and chronic fatigue.

"Arrhythmias can lead to stroke, heart failure, and long-lasting damage to the heart, and that's something that patients may not be aware of," the electrophysiology expert said.

"There really is a post-COVID syndrome and it doesn't always correlate with the severity of the acute COVID infection itself," added Ani Nalbandian, another co-author of the study from Columbia University.

The review noted that some patients also complain weeks later of new chest discomfort or difficulty with decision making, memory, and concentration.

"When we think of COVID-19, we think of mostly a respiratory illness. But even after they've recovered from their respiratory illness, they may still have other clinical symptoms due to issues with other organ systems," Wan said.

Based on the analysis, the scientists believe care for patients with COVID-19 should not conclude at the time of hospital discharge.

"All of us recognized that there needs to be interdisciplinary care to treat patients longitudinally," Wan added.

The researchers believe the need of the hour is for health care systems around the world to establish dedicated COVID-19 clinics.

"Clinics could prioritize follow-up care for those at high risk for post-acute COVID-19 and those with the highest burden of persistent symptoms," Nalbandian said.

"Get in touch with your doctors even if you're not sure if your symptoms are lingering from your COVID infection.

The situation is still fluid and we're learning more every month," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus long term effects coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp