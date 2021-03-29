STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

World Sleep Day: Waking up to your best self

Sleeping is integral to our holistic well being. It doesn’t just help us strive for a well balanced life but is also an approach to achieving better productivity and happiness.

Published: 29th March 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sleeping

World Sleep Day is celebrated in March to magnify the importance of sleep. (Representational Image)

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: You can manifest your best self through embracing good vibes and a disciplined lifestyle. Journals these days are all the rage, since they help us connect with our inner self. But there’s another way to unlock this door. Sleeping is  integral to our holistic well being. It doesn’t just help us strive for a well balanced life but is also an approach to achieving better productivity and happiness.

Or as Mita Vijay, founder of wellness studio Bodhsara, says, “Sleep plays a great role in keeping us healthy. Sleep helps repair and heal our heart and blood vessels, which impacts our overall health. Our body and mind recovers in deep sleep.” This year, the sleep industry is predicted to be huge with people investing big time in their sleep routines, bedroom rituals and essentials like aroma oils, salt lamps, mattresses that promise to be the ‘bed of dreams’, cushions and pillows with memory foam, soft ones as well as orthopaedic pillows for spondylitis and much more. 

Brands are also offering solutions to creating Zen vibes through Feng Shui, crystals, architecture, interiors, and more. For instance,  ITC hotels has not only trademarked ‘Sleeep’ but has also come up with sleep experiences like packages designed to rest and recharge, which includes blackout curtains, sleep music, spa treatment, a ‘work-down’ call, and more. 

Our sleep patterns are guided by our habits. So, an evening bedtime routine might help make your life more productive. Turning to no-work mode as you return home from office relieves the stress. Spending quality time with family whilst playing board games or cooking also helps keep anxiety at bay, which could be one of the main reasons of sleep disturbances. This kind of an evening routine helps promote organisation and planning, and naturally, the day that follows is more productive. Here are some other things to try:

1. Music is a contributing force to releasing stress, tension, and preparing your body for sound slumber. So incorporate soothing music in the sleep ritual. 

2. There are certain aromas known to induce a good night’s sleep like lavender (which has a calming effect) while rose has a restful one. A blend of essential oils available in the form of a pillow mist or oil for lamps and candles help to ease out and soothe the nerves. 

3. There’s nothing more relaxing than a grandmother’s touch on our head or back. Loving gestures like these coupled with aroma oils, along with a glass of milk, can also help a lot. 
Milk and certain other foods like poppy seeds and chamomile tea are known for their sleep inducing properties. 

4. Don’t underestimate the power of gratitude. Writing a journal or speaking aloud of how wonderful the day was, thanking God before a meal, or being able to thank nature for being kind and giving makes life easier. Let’s thank people around us who contribute in their own way to our mundane life. 

5. The first few moments of the morning set the pace of the day. Being still and meditative in the morning helps to kickstart the day with positivity. 

World Sleep Day is celebrated in March to magnify the importance of sleep. So let’s make sure we don’t snooze on the quality of our sleep, thus allowing ourselves to be more creative and energetic through out the day. 

(The author is a social media influencer) 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Sleep Day
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp