Product Review - Plump it Up   

Summer is here and so are sunburns. We secured our skin protection with the Plum BodyLovin’ Green Tea Day-Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 35 PA+++, a vegan sun block, with an ultra-light texture.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 01:39 AM

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Summer is here and so are sunburns. We secured our skin protection with the Plum BodyLovin’ Green Tea Day-Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 35 PA+++, a vegan sun block, with an ultra-light texture. It’s not sticky nor does it leave a white cast. Aloe juice and calendula make it remedial for irritated skin. Reapplication is required every three-four hours.

Another product we picked was the Vanilla Vibes Body Oil. It blends in eight oils, each lending the product specific benefits. Some of the most helpful inclusions are: Avocado oil that calms itchy skin, coconut oil that treats rashes and redness, almond oil that reverses sun damage, and Brazil nut oil that works on dry skin conditions. The oil is good for normal skin but not as effective for dry skin as the brand claims.

Finally, the cutest little lip balms from Plum are a treat. We loved the Mint-o-Coco variant for its minty, chocolaty fragrance a rare combination to find in a lip balm. The Red Velvet jar has a sweet scent and packs in olive oil and cocoa butter, both effective moisturisers.  

Plum BodyLovin' Green Tea Day-Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 35 PA+++ Price: Rs 575     

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil Price: Rs 550

Candy Melts Lip Love Price: Rs 295

