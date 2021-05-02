Scrubs for Summer Glow

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

The skin needs prepping for summer. Here are exfoliators to slough off the stubborn grime to give you a smoother and healthier complexion.

Pore Decoder

Says Dr Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, Delhi, "The skin sheds about 50 million cells a day that block pores, giving you a dull, parched complexion. As we age, the rate at which old cells are replaced by younger cells decreases and the skin appears textured and bumpy. Exfoliation removes the dead skin layer, lending your skin a shine."

Circular and steady motions help. Let the scrub exfoliate deeply, improving the blood circulation and lymphatic drainage.

Explains Dr Madhulika Mhatre, Consultant Dermatology, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, "Dead skin cells are affected by sun exposure, leading to pigmentation issues. A good exfoliator rids the skin of this, giving you an even skin tone. The rule is to exfoliate when your skin feels dry, rough or you feel it needs a pick-me- up. Include exfoliation in your night skincare routine for better results."

She suggests using milder facial scrubs for the sensitive underarm area, as opposed to relatively harsher scrubs for the body.

Season Up

Unblocking follicles with summer-specific products is a must. Choose lighter, water-based formulations in keeping with the heat that tends to dehydrate the skin. "For skin getting too oily, use a charcoal or multani mitti scrub, and for dry skin, honey or yoghurt is good. Sensitive skin needs cleansers with microbeads. Normal skin needs a loofah or poppy seeds. Oily skin needs chemical exfoliation such as glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids," says Dr Kapoor.

Do not forget to include Vitamin C in your diet too. Citrus fruits will help you with this. For application? "Vitamin C has acidic properties and is in itself a strong exfoliating agent. Make it a part of your weekly skincare routine, but avoid applying immediately after exfoliation to avoid skin irritation," he says.

Kitchen Kits

Delve into your kitchen for a brilliant bacteria-shunning preparation. Says Dr Mhatre, "For acne-prone skin, a combination of baking soda, honey, aloe vera gel and a few drops of tea tree oil, has anti-inflammatory and oil-reducing properties."

"If you want a natural glow, go for ground coffee with yoghurt; the caffeine in coffee improves blood circulation and stimulates the skin to add radiance and youthfulness. Yoghurt contains lactic acid to soothe and smoothen the skin tone. For an anti-ageing shot, apply a papaya scrub that is rich in the enzyme papain that dissolves dead skin cells and lightens blemishes," he adds.

Ban the bacteria by bringing on the grime go-getters and add that burst of moisture to your skin.

MAKE THEM AT HOME

Chocolate coffee scrub

Take one tsp ground coffee, one tsp chocolate powder, two drops of jojoba oil. Mix with honey to make a coarse paste. Gently exfoliate the face and wash off with water after 10 minutes. Papaya and pineapple exfoliating mask Take one-fourth cup of pineapple and papaya, and mash well.

Add two tsb brown sugar, one tsb almond oil, and one tsb honey. Apply on face, neck, chest skin. Rinse off after 10 minutes.

Brown sugar body scrub

Mix half a cup of coconut oil with one-fourth cup of honey, half a cup of brown sugar and three tsb ground uncooked oatmeal. Wet your skin. Gently rub this mixture on your body in a circular motion for three-four minutes. Rinse once done.