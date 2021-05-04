STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Counselling for COVID-19 patients need of the hour, say experts

A 60-year-old woman from Pidimgoyya village was mentally disturbed over her husband testing positive before she slit her throat and died before being shifted to hospital.

Published: 04th May 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID counselling, Palliative care

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Recently, a 60-year-old woman from Pidimgoyya village in East Godavari district died by suicide fearing that she too might contract coronavirus after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman was mentally disturbed over her husband testing positive. She slit her throat and died before being shifted to hospital, Bommuru police said. Another woman jumped into River Godavari after her husband died of COVID in Korangi village, but luckily she was rescued by local fishermen.

These may be stray cases of people getting mentally disturbed ever since the pandemic spread in the State. But psychologists say that people may be successfully recovering from COVID-19 but some of them are not able to overcome the psychological trauma of getting distanced from their near and dear.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rajasekhar, head of Department of Psychology, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), said people who have successfully recovered from COVID are not able to overcome the psychological trauma.

"It is the stigma attached to the infection that is causing a fear among the infected persons. Some of them had not even got tested to know whether they were actually suffering from the virus or not," the Assistant Professor said.

Rajasekhar said that online psychological counselling for COVID patients launched by Adikavi Nannaya University is getting a good number of calls from people. Though the online counselling was supposed to be for people of twin Godavari districts, the counsellors are getting calls from not just other parts of Andhra Pradesh, but also from neigbhouring Telangana and Karnataka.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagannadha Rao came up with the initiative to offer counselling to people, who have been witnessing a change in psychological behaviour out of fear. "We have received a call from a student who was under tremendous mental stress and it took us two hours to counsel him," Rajasekhar said.

"It is anxiety and fear factor based on assumptions, which were making them unable to manage stress. They fear about stigma and social boycott after testing positive for the virus. It is all part of anxiety and illusions," he explained.

Not just at their personal level, people are fearing that their family members will also face social isolation, if they test positive for the virus. The team of 38 psychologists, who are offering online counselling, are attending to nearly 15 calls a day since the initiative was launched. "One day, we even got more than 30 calls," they said.

Rajasekhar underlined the need for introduction of counselling services in schools and colleges for students to reduce their COVID-related stress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID counselling COVID patients care
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp