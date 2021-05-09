Product review

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

To Good Hair Days!

Is the summer humidity making your hair frizzy? Well, we tried this miraculous haircare range from The Ayurveda Co. (TAC). Filled with the goodness of natural extracts, the three products—hair mask, hair oil and shampoo are your sure-shot answer to bad hair days.

The hair mask boasting methi, bhringraj and amla helps improve damaged hair and return it to its glorious, thick and silky look, and promotes hair growth. With the exclusive hydration capacities of aqua and aloe vera extracts, the shampoo adds much-needed lustre and moisture to the hair roots.

Lastly, the hair oil is a standalone hair and scalp wellness therapy that effectively targets various concerns attributing to hair fall, breakage, dandruff and dullness. Usage over just 10 days brought marked difference, and makes this combination a win-win one.

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Mask Price: Rs 795

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Cleanser Price: Rs 595

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Oil Price: Rs 595

Availability: Online