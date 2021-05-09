STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Product review

Filled with the goodness of natural extracts, the three products—hair mask, hair oil and shampoo are your sure-shot answer to bad hair days.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

To Good Hair Days!
Is the summer humidity making your hair frizzy? Well, we tried this miraculous haircare range from The Ayurveda Co. (TAC). Filled with the goodness of natural extracts, the three products—hair mask, hair oil and shampoo are your sure-shot answer to bad hair days.

The hair mask boasting methi, bhringraj and amla helps improve damaged hair and return it to its glorious, thick and silky look, and promotes hair growth. With the exclusive hydration capacities of aqua and aloe vera extracts, the shampoo adds much-needed lustre and moisture to the hair roots.

Lastly, the hair oil is a standalone hair and scalp wellness therapy that effectively targets various concerns attributing to hair fall, breakage, dandruff and dullness. Usage over just 10 days brought marked difference, and makes this combination a win-win one.

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Mask Price: Rs 795

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Cleanser Price: Rs 595

Miraculous Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Oil Price: Rs 595

Availability: Online

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp