The pros of proso

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: White millet, common millet, broomcorn millet, hog millet...all names lead to one hidden gem of the millet family Proso. In India, you might recognise it by one of its many local names, including panivaragu in Tamil, varigalu in Telugu, cheno in Gujarati, varai in Marathi, and barri in Hindi. Nutritious and versatile, panivaragu is a short season crop, which produces white, yellow, red, or black seeds.

It is grown in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. While the common uses of panivaragu are unfortunately often restricted to bird feed, it is, in fact, a diverse ingredient to be used in the kitchen in savoury and sweet dishes alike. One can make khichdi, idli, roti, and samosa, as well as barfi and payasam.

Full of fibre, carbohydrates, proteins, fatty acids, and nutrients, panivaragu is a healthy addition to your daily diet. “Panivaragu is high in fibre and contains B Complex vitamins (including niacin and thiamine) that are very rarely available naturally. The millet is also good for those with diabetes and people who want to lose weight,” explains N Vijayashree, chief dietician at MGM Healthcare, Chennai. “There are often wrong notions that you cannot eat panivaragu daily.

According to my Ayurvedic doctors, you can consume the millet every day without any side effects. If someone is very new to millets, they can drink a cup of hot water to help with digestion. You must ensure to soak it for at least five hours, and then, grind and ferment it to be made into idli, dosa, etc,” mentions Indra Narayan, a home cook (@indranarayan) and the author of ebook Millet Kitchen: The Simple Art of Millet Cooking. She further elaborates on the benefits of eating proso millet.

Aids nervous system

The presence of a complex compound in panivaragu called Lecithin is known to indirectly stimulate and ensure smooth functioning of the nervous system.

Helps anti-ageing

A daily portion of panivaragu can reduce the deficiency of niacin or vitamin B3 in the body, which will aid in skincare. A reliable source of antioxidants, the millet also helps in removing free radicals from the body

that can contribute to ageing and other illnesses, including cancer and autoimmune diseases.

A gluten-free solution

Since the millet is completely gluten-free, it is a great food source for those suffering from gluten intolerance or following a gluten-free diet. People with celiac disease an immune reaction

to consuming gluten can use panivaragu as an alternative to millets such as wheat or rye.

Regulates insulin

Panivaragu contains a potent dose of magnesium, which helps to keep a check on glucose and control healthy insulin levels.

Keeps cholesterol in check

There is a phytochemical in panivaragu called the phytic acid that can reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body. This benefit of the millet is known to show signs quickly.

Panivaragu curry leaves dosa

INGREDIENTS

Whole green moong

(can use sprouted): 1 cup

Panivaragu: ¼ cup

Methi seeds: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: ¼ cup

Salt to taste

METHOD

Soak the panivaragu, whole green moong and methi seeds together for at least five hours.

Grind the soaked ingredients along with the curry leaves and salt to make dosa batter.

No fermentation is required but the batter must be used immediately.

Add a few drops of oil on a pan.

Pour a ladle of dosa batter on the pan and smear it with a circular motion.

Flip over when the base is cooked.

Serve with your favourite chutney.

— Indra Narayan

NUTRITIONAL VALUE (PER 100 G)

Energy: 342 kcal

Carbohydrate: 65 g

Protein: 10-11 g

Fat: 3.5 g, Fibre: 9 g

Minerals (Phosphorus, Zinc, Magnesium, Calcium etc): 2.6 g