Black fungus: Mucormycosis affects oral cavity, here are precautions you can take

It is known to affect primarily those who are immuno-compromised due to cancer or diabetes, and have taken steroids during Covid-19 treatment.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has been throwing new curveballs at health practitioners, and the latest in the list is mucormycosis or black fungus.

Scientists are still studying the factors that might be leading to a sudden surge in these cases. In fact, a few days ago, a report suggested that the excessive use of industrial oxygen might be one of the reasons behind the increased presentation of the condition. 

As cases of mucormycosis skyrocket in Telangana, the Health Department has officially declared it an epidemic. According to a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, it is a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The fungus is known to affect mainly the eyes, ears and oral cavity. 

When we asked about its effects on mouth, Dr Sameer Azad Mahendra, chief consultant with Mahendra Dental Hospital, said: “The symptoms of mucormycosiscan range from bad breath to loose teeth. It is very necessary that doctors advise patients, who have recovered from Covid-19, to go for regular oral check-ups for at least a month. The need to do this is more pressing in case of people who have diabetes. An infection in the mouth can increase the viral load of the disease.”

”One must understand that the black fungus is present in the air around us. We inhale it but our immunity fights it. In case of a few Covid-19 patients with low immunity, they are unable to fight the fungus,” the doctor adds.

What are the precautions that a person who has recovered from Covid-19 take to prevent black fungus?  

Dr Sameer says: “In order to maintain good oral hygiene, gargle with 2 percent povidine iodine solution. To keep sinuses clear, steam inhalation is recommended. Nasal irrigation with betadine can help prevent infections. Besides these, the recovered patients should take a high protein, low sugar diet, and take Vitamins A, E and B-Complex.”

Black fungus precautions

"In order to maintain good oral hygiene, gargle with 2 percent povidine iodine solution. To keep sinuses clear, steam inhalation is recommended. Nasal irrigation with betadine can help prevent infections. Besides these, the recovered patients should take a high protein, low sugar diet, and take Vitamins A, E and B-Complex," says Dr Sameer Azad Mahendra, a dentist.

