ASGE honours for Asian Institute of Gastroenterology doctors

The honours received include ASGE’s highest honour, the Rudolf Schindler Award, given to Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Dr Manu Tandon and Dr Partha Pal

(From left) Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Dr Manu Tandon and Dr Partha Pal. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology has become the first hospital outside USA to bag three crystal awards from the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) in a single year. The annual crystal award ceremony is the highest honour given by the society.

The honours received include ASGE's highest honour, the Rudolf Schindler Award, given to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. Another eminent award, the International Services Award, went to Dr Manu Tandon, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, and the Endoscopic Training Award went to Dr Partha Pal, Consultant Gastroenterologist.

Dr Tandon said "I value this great opportunity that has helped me to expand both my professional and administrative knowledge. As much as I have contributed, my own learning has been immense through interactions with fellow gastroenterologists from across the world."

Dr. Tandon's award is in recognition of his services towards the community by training more than 900 international and national doctors in endoscopic procedures during his tenure of nearly two decades at the institute.

Winner of the Endoscopic Training Award, Dr Partha, said, "This is a career defining opportunity for me as an IBD interventionist and small bowel endoscopist. It would also provide the ever increasing number of IBD patients with a long needed minimally invasive endoscopic treatment option in a limited resource country like India."

