Cardiology Society of India - Kerala Chapter organises conference on heart health

The official body of the heart specialists of Kerala also addressed and set out approaches for prevention, management and control of various cardiac events leading to heart failure and heart attack.

Published: 08th November 2021

Heart

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) in women and target heart rate while doing exercise or jobs requiring physical exertions all day long are among the major points of discussion at the annual conference of the Cardiology Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSIK). The two-day conference was inaugurated by CSI national president Dr PP Mohanan on Sunday.  

The official body of the heart specialists of Kerala also addressed and set out approaches for prevention, management and control of various cardiac events leading to heart failure, heart attack and stroke. "Heart problems caused by plaque build-up and narrowing of coronary arteries often manifest differently in women," said Dr Mohanan.

"Young women often report episodes of unstable angina, chest discomfort caused by poor blood flow and oxygen supply to heart muscles. Plague erosion in women is also associated with high cholesterol levels. Women and their families tend to ignore these symptoms and it is the key reason why more sudden cardiac deaths are reported in women than men," added Dr Mohanan. 

Addressing the conference on target heart rate, Dr Jo Joseph, organising secretary, explained that while moderate and controlled intense physical activities and exercises have their own health benefits, overdoing it, prolonged and excessive workouts may take a heavy toll on your heart. Cardiologists from across the state presented 25 papers covering the latest advancements in cardiology. 

