The healthy grease

White butter ranks high on the nutrient index with its antiviral, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic properties

Published: 14th November 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:49 PM

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

Remember the hissing globules of white butter on hot aloo paranthas or the snowy blobs swirling around soft gur on makki ki roti and sarson ka saag? White butter, or makhan, as it’s popularly referred to, ranks high on the nutrient index with its antiviral, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic properties.

Despite that, it has been made into a villain. “Make that mistake at your own peril,” says Delhi-based dietitian, nutritionist, and the founder of  Diet Podium, Shikha Mahajan. “It protects your heart, boosts immunity and is good for your bones. White butter is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamins E and A. Vitamin K2 present in it brings benefits associated with calcium intake, metabolism regulation, and cardiovascular health. You can consume up to two spoons a day,” she adds.

If you are looking at bucking up on the weight loss front, white butter can help. “It contains a relatively good amount of short and medium-chain fats that are metabolised differently than other fats and lead to increased fat burning,” explains Mahajan. “It is also a good source of butyrate, a fatty acid produced by bacteria found in the colon. 

Butyrate can help prevent weight gain, by increasing energy expenditure and helping you to reduce food intake. It improves insulin function,” she shares. White butter is a superfood for children too. It comes with Vitamin B2, Vitamin D, as well as minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. “It is rich in arachidonic acid, which is crucial for brain health and development in children. It is best to bring it in for consumption during breakfast or lunch,” says clinical nutritionist Jhanvi Kanakia Sanghvi. 

Try it out
✥ Make makhan mishri by adding white butter to sugar.
✥  Add a dollop of butter to flour while kneading as it is a good softening agent. It makes paranthas tastier.
✥  You can mix honey or saffron to spruce up the flavour canvas of white butter and then use it like regular butter in sandwiches. You can put it in baked dishes too.
✥  Try adding fresh herbs or seasoning, or use it in cakes by substituting yellow or salted butter for 
white butter. 

Make a note
“White butter, especially the one made at home, has no preservatives, therefore if not stored right, it turns brown-yellow because of oxidation. It may develop a bad taste. This is a sign that white butter has turned rancid. To avoid this, make a fresh batch every four-five days and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.”
Jhanvi Kanakia Sanghvi, Clinical Nutritionist, Mumbai

