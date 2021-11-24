Asthmatics must stay brave this winter

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from the year-end festivities, winter also brings with it certain health issues. Asthmatics, of all people, have it worse during this time of the year. Cold winds are one of the most common triggers, making those suffering from asthma fight cough, wheezing and troublesome breathing.

Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, senior interventional pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Malakpet, breaks this down by explaining what happens to such patients. "Asthma is a chronic inflammatory respiratory condition occurring predominantly amongst genetically predisposed individuals with strong family history. In asthmatics, the mucous glands and the muscles of the major airways undergo significant changes. This results in an episodic reduction in the size of the airway resulting in breathlessness, wheezing and cough with mucus production," he says.

On why their condition worsens during the cold months, he shares, "The condition worsens with seasonal changes, exposure to dust, fumes, allergens and strong odours. In general asthma, exacerbations are more common in winters due to the dry air which acts as an airway irritant and makes the muscles of the airway more prone to constriction."

Dr SA Rafi, consultant pulmonologist at Care Hospitals in Banjara Hills, says during winter, asthmatics experience breathlessness and chest tightness more frequently, particularly at night or early morning. "Adhering to routine inhaler medications, avoidance of irritants like dust, pollen, perfume and cold weather, keeping yourself warm, adopting a healthy lifestyle with exercises, adequate sleep and avoiding spicy foods which trigger acid reflux can mitigate the severity of asthma during winter," advises Dr Viswesvaran.

Dr Rafi says taking proper care at home can prevent the deterioration of the disease during winter. "Know how to take your peak flow reading (peak flow meter measures how quickly you can move air out of your lungs), understand the triggers and be aware of the solutions - take medication when your condition is stable, peak flow meter readings can help you see if an attack is coming, sometimes even before any symptoms appear. Peak flow values below 50 per cent are a sign of a severe attack," he added.