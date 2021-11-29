Mane matters

Saumya R Chawla By

BENGALURU: For some of us, booking a hair appointment presents itself with all kinds of fairy tales playing out in your head. Including but not limited to walking out of the salon in slow motion, gorgeous bouncy hair moving with the wind and some ambient Doja cat playing in the background.

What happens when you look into the mirror and have streaks from 2005 or a haircut that vaguely resembles an upturned bowl instead? What happens when you catch a glimpse of your new colour in the mirror as your hair is getting blow dried and feel instant dread? The panic sets in.

Do you set fire to the salon? Do you smile grimly in the chair and wait till you can bawl your eyes out in the car? You know your hair stylist is expecting some kind of gratitude, but what happens when you absolutely hate what you’re looking at?

It’s time to rewind and ask yourself: did you during any point of the consultation say these words: "Do whatever you want", "I don’t exactly know what I’m looking for" or "I'm easy to work with"? Because nine out of ten times, this isn’t true. Or helpful.

Do some research and go with reference images for your stylist. Ideally with hair textures similar to your natural one. A considerable amount of bad cuts and colours can be prevented by explaining your vision with your stylist.

It also helps if your stylist is honest with you, in return. My hair colourist routinely reminds me that "the internet is not real" and says things like "no babe, that’s a wig, and your hair won’t make it", when I show him a random Pinterest photo of a woman with gorgeous hair. Apart from clear communication, I’ve understood that the process of a cut and colour is greatly assisted if you’re not coming to the stylist in a raging fit of anger because your partner hurt your feelings.

Allow me to explain: If you want to cut your long hair to a pixie-cut, or get bangs, to show that you have control over your life: no matter how good it looks - you will hate it, you will cry, and you will hate the stylist for allowing you to do it.

This is why you'll often see stylists trying to talk you down off the ledge, offering a slower transition like shoulder length bobs and curtain bangs instead. It's pretty simple: if you hate your hair, you’ll hate the stylist by extension. And life is a little too short for that!