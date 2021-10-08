Not making enough money main reason for stress at work: Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Not making enough money is one of the main reasons for stress at work, according to a survey released on Thursday. The survey also reveals that more than half of India’s (55%) employed professionals are feeling stressed at work.

A special ‘mental health’ edition of the Workforce Confidence Index by online professional network LinkedIn has revealed that not making enough money is one of the top three reasons for stress at work. At least 32% people surveyed chose this as a reason for their stress. The other two stressors include ‘balancing work with personal needs’ (34%), and ‘slow career advancement’ (25%) as of today.

Based on the responses of 3,881 professionals from July 31 to September 24, findings suggest that keeping up with these times of change for the last 18 months has adversely affected the mental health of working professionals. At least 1 in 3 professionals are seen drawing optimism from availability of jobs (36%) and improved control over expenses (30%) in today’s recovering, yet competitive jobs marketplace, the report says.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, says, “Our survey reveals a wide gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress. While nearly half of (47%) employed professionals wish to end work at reasonable hours, only about one-thirds (36%) were actually able to do so. And while 41% planned for time-off, only 30% could take time off in the past two months,” says Gupta.