Experts draw attention to toll on mental health amid pandemic

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mental health which is often considered a taboo and pushed under the carpet got prominence with the onset of pandemic. People restricted within four walls and facing huge financial losses started speaking about the need to highlight the importance of mental health.

To maintain this open atmosphere, Institute for Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) along State Mental Health Authority is organising a week long mental health awareness programme. The event started on Friday where the main focus was at highlighting the theme on "Mental health in an unequal world".

Over these few days, experts from IHBAS hospital along with GTB Hospital, LBS hospital and DHAS hospital will be discussing on different topics such as mental health initiatives adopted by the state government, mental health in OPD areas, special focus on role of family in recovery and participation of local community in early identification and engagement in treatment.

"Pandemic had a deep impact on mental health. People have started talking about mental wellbeing and psychological impact. The challenge is to maintain this change. I hope we don't lose this chance to talk openly about the issue. There remains a challenge from taboo and stigma. Unless we build a positive atmosphere around mental health, bringing a difference is difficult," said Dr Nimesh Desai, IHBAS Director to the Correspondent.

Over one and half years, the pandemic has impacted different strata of the world with several issues, noted Dr Desai adding that the second wave led to an increase in psychological impact. "Young people had different issues while those who faced financial losses faced other problems. The extent of the damage makes it unprecedented. It depends on how we behave to the changing times," said Dr Desai.

'Make it normal'

Mental health should not be seen as a taboo and people should be free to talk about it openly.