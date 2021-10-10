Remember, mental health is key to your physical health

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Going to a psychologist is often seen as a terrible thing, but prominent counselling psychologist and master trainer O Venkateswara Reddy says going to a psychologist is just like any medical and health consultation and should be seen in a positive manner.

“The counselling is not only for health but also for getting guidance for career and how to better oneself. The counselling has a multi-fold benefit and differs from case to case,” he explains. Speaking to The New Indian Express on the eve of the World Mental Health Day, he made it clear that mental health is as important as physical health.

Native of Payasampalle village in Veerapunayunipalle mandal of Kadapa, Venkateswara Reddy has been serving as guidance counsellor, psychologist and master trainer for school and college students. For the past three decades, he has been conducting counselling and career guidance sessions for the students in government schools and colleges without taking any remuneration from the government. In fact, he started career counselling when he was in college itself, by guiding his classmates based on their aptitude and interest.

Unfortunately despite efforts of psychologists, people are still focused on physical health, neglecting their mental well-being. “It should be understood that mental health is key to physical health. Any mental- related problems like stress, depressions have a telling effect on physical health,” he asserts.

People do exercises to keep themselves healthy and in the same manner they need to maintain good human relations, positive attitude, mingle with others and believe in hardwork. “These factors help people become better and achieve satisfaction.”

He expressed concern over the mindset of grown-ups, who are more concentrated on material goals, ranks and other such things for their children, putting more pressure on them, which, in turn, may lead to depression.

“Role of parents is very important and they should focus on imparting livelihood skills, lessons on maintaining good relations with people and adopting a positive attitude towards life to their children. Only that way, stress, depression, anger and other such negative vibes can be kept at bay,” he explained. He was also critical of increasing dependence on the virtual mode of communication and decreasing interpersonal communication.