Here's all you need to know about 'glass skin'

Shreya Veronica

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nothing matches the elegance and simplicity of translucent, dewy and luminous skin -- the so-called ‘glass skin’ popularised by Korean beauties which is breaking the Internet. Generally, it takes a lot of effort to achieve clear and glowing skin as one would need to use several products to get the look. But there is a permanent solution. Skincare experts suggest that eating a healthy diet and applying the right products can give you everlasting glass skin.

“Increasing the intake of fresh vegetables, fruits and foods rich in vitamin C can make your skin look naturally glassy and flawless,” says Dr P Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Care Hospitals. “Sunscreens can prevent skin ageing and help in maintaining the glass-skin look.

Additionally, a cleanser, moisturiser and anti-ageing cream is recommended for those between 25 and 30 years. People younger can use a toner to keep their skin hydrated. Depending on the skin type, you can also use vitamin-based serums,” Dr Swapna says, explaining more about the cosmetics used to attain glass skin.

According to Unsweetened Beauty, a city-based beauty blog that helps people recognise their dermatology problems, glass skin gives a very dewy look. It is a look where the skin is well-hydrated. To attain the look, Koreans use some essence and follow it up with a serum. “For any product to get absorbed, your skin has been a little damp. When we apply a serum on top of the essence, it looks better because your face is already a little damp, and the product gets absorbed better,” says Vaishnavi, the founder of the blog.

“Apply hydrating products to your skin when it is damp. Do not double dry or scrub your face with a towel. If you want to get this dewy skin at home, you can use a hydraulic acid serum, top it off with a toner, another serum and finally a moisturiser. So, each step makes your skin damp and eventually, you will get that that hydrated, glass skin look,” she says.