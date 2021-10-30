STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chances of recovery from brain stroke during Covid low: Experts

As per the experts from the Neurosurgery department of AIIMS, the recovery rate from brain stroke is 66 per cent for those who have not got infected from the virus.

Published: 30th October 2021

A patient on oxygen support being taken to Covid ward. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  During the deadly second wave of the Covid-19, many of the positive patients admitted to ICUs and ventilators also simultaneously suffered brain stroke, whose recovery rate remained around only 34 per cent, according to AIIMS.

As per the experts from the Neurosurgery department of AIIMS, the recovery rate from brain stroke is 66 per cent for those who have not got infected from the virus. “It cannot be said yet that brain stroke has happened due to Covid-19, however, it has been largely observed that those who had suffered brain stroke while being infected with coronavirus have less chances of recovery,” said the AIIMS experts. 

Dr Rohit Bhatia from the neurology department said that cases from 18 cities were reviewed where it was found that Covid-19 puts brain stroke patients at more risk.  “The inflammatory markers are found to be enlarged in Covid patients with brain stroke, making it difficult to treat patients,” he said. 

 Head of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Dr MV Padma Srivastava said that it has been observed that brain strokes are no longer limited to senior citizens and have started to claim lives of young people.  AIIMS on Friday launched the Smart India application, which will work as a first response for patients with acute stroke.

Smart India application comes in a stroke package released which also includes IMPETUS- education modules for different peripheral medical colleges across India and Care Neuro Assisting devices or CARE DAT. “The purpose of the app is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare facilities which can reach people. We are empowering the district physicians with the help of this application,” added Dr Padma.
Dr Padma said that this application will help to treat patients timely, without delay, and will send them to any other centre. 

